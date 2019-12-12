It will take a lot to get us out of Good Morning HQ on Friday. It’s the 13th, a day when Murphy’s Law rules. “If it can go wrong, it will go wrong.”
Four groups are braving triskaidekaphobia with different entertainment options. Cochise College presents Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night tonight through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Library Commons. It’s a romantic comedy about twins Viola and Sebastian who are separated in a shipwreck. There’s cross dressing and mistaken identities and people in love with Mr. or Ms. Wrong, along with musical interludes and riotous disorder. It’s a perfect holiday de-stressor. The performance is free. Donations are gratefully accepted. Contact sagel@cochise.edu for more information.
Today and Saturday It’s “N.O.E.L.”! The Night of Extraordinary Lights Holiday Village, at Brown Parade Field, Fort Huachuca, Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. It’s free and open to everyone. You can see light displays, try ice skating, get a photo with Santa, and a lot more. Concessions will be available and craft vendors will help with holiday shopping. For more information, call 520-533-5714.
The Sierra Vista Community Chorus Christmas Concert starts Friday at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts. This free concert is the Chorus’s gift to the community. They ask everyone to bring new, unwrapped toys for ages 1 to 12 for the Fire Department’s toy drive or non-perishable foods for local food banks. Call for information: 520-417-2305.
David Walter and Friends, with Theater on the Move, present “And The Table Shall Be Round,” an original rock musical drama based on the legend of Camelot and King Arthur. A 1970s rock band becomes an overnight success, disappears after only two years, and 14 years later faces a life-threatening crisis. They are performing at the former Payless Store in the Mall tonight and Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 5. There are dinner options. Get tickets at Dillard’s, 520- 515-0151; or contact David Walter at 559-817-9575.