We are familiar with “house flippers,” and confess we’ve even spent time watching a television show on the subject.
Have you heard of “car flippers?”
House flipping is a real estate gamble for an investor who purchases a property with the intention of reselling it for a profit. Sometimes the buyer will make modest improvements to the property, but it’s not unusual for the new owner to purchase one day, mark up the price, then put the house back up for sale the next day.
When interest rates were lower and the housing market was red hot, house flipping was a familiar practice.
Right now, the used car market is red hot.
“Now, picture the same concept but instead of houses, cars are being flipped like hot pancakes and bringing in big bucks for investors,” states a press release in this week’s email. “Now, according to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a whole new breed of ‘flipper’ has emerged recently, with people buying cars— and specifically, electric vehicles — with the purpose of selling them on to make a profit.”
GuntherKia.com conducted a survey of 3,012 would-be investors to find out how many have either engaged in, or plan on, investing in the car flipping business. This found that 528,608 Arizonans said car flipping is something they plan on getting into — that is, if they haven’t already. Moreover, the average person said they’d be happy with flipping a car and expect a profit of 41% of its original value.
Gone are the days, apparently, when new vehicles driven off the sales lot are immediately worth one-third less than the purchase price. Supply chain issues and the lack of inventory among car dealers is fueling this craze and like house-flipping, we don’t expect it to last.
• • •
“Taxz” sent us an email last week that pointed to a better idea on what to do with the former Sears store on the south end of The Mall At Sierra Vista.
“Bringing a community center to the mall may bring a few shoppers to the stores, but lots of the events will be in evening. We need a good grocery store out that way. If the city could get a Winco grocery to come in, here are some of the benefits:
“1. It is an employee owned store.
“2. Always clean because employees have a vested interest.
“3. Prices are good and other grocery stores will have competition — so shoppers should get better prices.
“4. People going to Winco are prepared to shop which should also benefit other mall shops n food court.
“5. It will provide additional job opportunities.
“Winco has a very good reputation with employees n shoppers.
Believe the city overall would benefit from having a Winco on the south end.”
We did a little research on Winco and learned the food chain dates back to 1967, it’s employee owned and has six locations in Arizona surrounding the Phoenix area.
We certainly don’t disagree! Having a Winco in the currently vacant and humongous former Sears store would be a great thing for the community!
• • •
We were also pleased to hear from Dick Atkinson last week. Mr. A is recovering from a serious fall, but still had enough gumption to send us a note when former Buena and Cochise College baseball phenom, Darick Hall, was moved from the Philadelphia Phillies roster back to the club’s Triple-A team.
“I was in slightly similar circumstances in my pro baseball career, in my second season with the Cardinals' minor league Houston club, in the Texas League. In early May, 1955 I had pitched and won four games and had an earned-run average of 1.38. Our General Manager told me I'm being sent down to Columbus, GA to make room for a couple of pitchers. I asked, "Don't you want a repeat of last year's championship?" He told me I hadn't used any "options," and the Cardinals front office had made the decision.”
Dick turned out to be right on his intuition that the Cardinals should have kept him on the roster. His earned run average was the best of all 100 pitchers in the Texas League and the Red Birds failed to earn back-to-back championships that year.
