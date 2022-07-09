For more than four decades, Christine Rhodes served as Cochise County recorder. When it came to maintaining election and property records, Christine was the whiz of the county, embracing the steady progression of technology changes that occurred from the 1970s through the early 2000s.
Christine was, and still is, a history buff. She knows the Old West, and particularly Cochise County’s role in the development of this “new frontier” better than some of the experts.
So, it shouldn’t have been a surprise when she quietly related a personal history fact at the outset of a meeting. Christine volunteers for the Cochise Education Foundation and during the first few minutes of the gathering those in attendance were asked to tell of something others might not know. Foundation members met in the county-owned office building at the intersection of State Route 92 at Foothills Drive in Sierra Vista.
“My little-known fact is that I was married in this room, exactly 40 years ago,” Ms. Rhodes stated to a surprised group. “We called the judge and gathered in this room and got married!”
She didn’t need a wedding planner, didn’t require a caterer, didn’t bring in a DJ and the guest list was pretty small. None of that mattered. Instead, Christine and her late husband just wanted something simple and straightforward.
• • •
If you are seeing more black beetles than usual, you are not alone.
Pest control businesses in the Phoenix area are reporting a major infestation caused, they say, by the more active monsoon.
Before this year, Brad Olsen, owner of Urban Desert Pest Control in Phoenix, got about 30 calls all summer about black beetles. This year, he’s getting over 30 calls a day.
We’re hearing reports of similar insect “overpopulation” in this area. Homeowners are reporting an influx of brown flies, scorpions and ants.
Let us know of your experience this year.
• • •
Arizona, and specifically Tucson, can be deadly for pedestrians.
The city ranks as the 15th highest in the nation for the number of pedestrian fatalities and Arizona is in the top half of the rankings among states. A report by “Smart Growth America” indicates that the number of people struck and killed nationwide has been on the rise. The report also looks at the impact of the pandemic, which may have contributed to a dramatic increase in pedestrian deaths since it started.
The report also finds that nationwide certain groups of people are struck and killed at higher rates including Black people, older adults and people walking in low-income neighborhoods.
• • •
We made reference several columns ago to the overshadowing affect caused by the magnitude of the Supreme Court ruling that effectively overturned “Roe v. Wade.”
For example:
A new state law now prohibits recording police activity closer than 8 feet from officers. This is a “first of its kind” law in the United States.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on Wednesday, which makes it a misdemeanor offense to record police activity at close range after officers have issued a verbal warning. The author of the legislation, state Rep. John Kavanaugh of the Scottsdale area, said the purpose is to protect against distractions and potential harm, particularly when police are involved in violent encounters. He wrote that police told him groups “hostile” to officers follow them around, filming 1 to 2 feet behind them, which Kavanagh called “a dangerous practice that can end in tragedy.”
In an era where cell phone cameras have proved to be instrumental in capturing police encounters and holding law enforcement officers accountable, critics say the law limits people’s right to record in public places.
The new law already has First Amendment supporters up in arms and will undoubtedly find a path to the Supreme Court in the future.
