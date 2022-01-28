A recent conversation with Rick Coffman, Castle and Cook Arizona vice president, illustrated the challenges facing all builders due to the pandemic and the economy.
Despite robust demand for new houses, Coffman said he can’t contract with a customer because he can’t guarantee a finish date on the project. Even if the structure is built, there’s always something missing that delays closing on the property, like bathroom fixtures, kitchen fixtures or other essential household items.
Castle and Cook is continuing to build out its properties in the Holiday development, located just off State Route 92 on Sierra Vista’s southeast side. Motorists can spot the new homes going up, which in the past has been a good sign for the local economy.
It’s still good news that houses are being built, but the challenges of accomplishing that construction are daunting. Not only are all the supplies hard to obtain, but there’s not enough labor and inflation has started to take hold of all costs associated with building a new home.
Coffman said it takes a leap of faith to start a building project, hoping that contractors can obtain all the needed materials, that enough workers will show up to build and that the increasing price of building won’t make the finished product too expensive.
It’s the same story in Tucson on an even larger scale. Builders are planning a 2,600-home subdivision on that city’s southwest side, close to the newly-refurbished and widened Houghton Road. Contractors are following the “Field of Dreams” theory that the current growth in Arizona’s population will result in more newcomers looking for homes. So, if you build it, they will come.
Let’s hope that’s the case for Castle and Cooke.
• • •
Talking with John Black, head of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team, pointed out some of the formidable situations his group is preparing for at the first El Tour de ‘Zona at the end of March.
The three-day event will bring more than 1,000 bicycle riders to the community with plans for three tours that include Ramsey Canyon, Bisbee and Tombstone.
Veterans Memorial Park will be the gathering point for all three days. Bicyclists will start from there and ride 29 miles back and forth to Ramsey Canyon, following a path along St. Andrews and Equestrian Drive, on the first day, March 25. On Saturday, March 26, it’s a 60-mile trek to Bisbee, and on the final day, March 27, it’s 40 miles to Tombstone and back.
For the SAT, the challenge will be making sure bicyclists are safe along the routes and that motorists respect the riders. Black said the Bisbee tour will probably be the most difficult and require the most manpower, controlling intersections and keeping motorists under control through numerous blind-curve and hilly roadways.
Sunday won’t be a cakewalk for the SAT, either. Charleston Road, the route bike riders will be following, has no shoulders.
Why don’t we all make it a little easier on the SAT that weekend? Let’s mark the event on our collective calendar and prepare to be extra-cautious motorists that weekend. Spread the word to others, as well, letting them know if they plan to drive in any of the communities where the tour will be, prepare to take more time and be more patient.
Let’s make it a safe and memorable weekend!
