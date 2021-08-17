Kudos to Tony Boone, Sierra Vista’s economic development manager, for his role in facilitating the sale of The Mall at Sierra Vista. Boone said his office has been working with the real estate agent listing the property for the past two years. Earlier this month the deal was finalized with Kohan Retail Investment Group, a shopping mall investment company, buying the local property for about $4.6 million.
Together with new development at the Plaza Vista Mall on Charleston Road at State Route 90, the purchase of the mall puts a bit of stability back into the local economy.
Earlier this year Boone’s office also assisted in engineering the sale of the King’s Court tennis property to a Canadian buyer who promises to keep the courts and improve the facility. The city is also working with a California-based company on developing several local manufactured home and mobile home parks, changing zoning ordinances to accommodate temporary stays by RV owners.
For Boone and others at City Hall, it appears the future is so bright they better start wearing shades!
• • •
We were happy to see that the city of Benson is finalizing a deal to turn over management of the San Pedro Golf Course to OB Sports, an impressive and well-established industry leader.
OB Sports provides its expertise to more than 55 resort, daily fee and private golf clubs in the U.S., the Bahamas and Scotland. It has management agreements with 13 courses in Arizona, including five in the Tucson area.
It’s exactly what Benson and its golf course needed.
The elimination of low-cost labor as a result of the pandemic was the final nail in the city’s ability to maintain the course. Prior to the coronavirus, Benson had an agreement with the county jail that put inmates to work. About 10 “employees” each worked 40 hours a week to care for the course.
When maintained, San Pedro is a beautiful golf course with stunning landscapes and challenging holes.
We’re confident OB Sports can bring that version of the course back to life.
• • •
Speaking of Benson, the fourth annual lantern festival should be on your calendar for Sept. 11 at the San Pedro Golf Course.
This year’s festival is organized as a special tribute to first responders and all those who lost their lives during the horrific 9-11 attacks 20 years ago, according to Mandy Konrad, one of the event coordinators.
The lanterns cost $30 each and include admission for two people. Cost for admission only is $17 per person, and children 5 and younger are admitted free.
The event has provided an amazing spectacle each year, with growing numbers of people attending the lantern release.
Few things bring solace and enjoyment to life like a floating lantern in the night sky. We’re hoping for perfect weather at the event. Festivities start at 4 p.m. with a lineup of family activities followed by the lantern release around 8 p.m.
