We mentioned in a previous column some locations in Cochise County that have appeared on the silver screen, including Mescal, Bisbee, Tombstone and “other.”
One of our readers, Trudy Berry, called attention to another major motion picture filmed in this neck of the woods: “Ruby Jean and Joe.”
Trudy writes: “In your column this week you mentioned some of the movies that were made in Cochise County and I wanted to add another to your list.
“‘Ruby Jean and Joe’ with Tom Selleck was made here in 1995. I’m attaching pictures from Nick’s Place in Hereford, which burned down in the Monument Fire in 2011. The trailers for the movie have scenes from Nick’s and the Gadsden Hotel in Douglas.”
The movie featured an elderly and fading rodeo-rider Joe Wade (Tom Selleck), who picks up the young female hitchhiker Ruby Jean (Rebekah Johnson). Even though Joe is constantly being corrected by Ruby Jean, their friendship grows.
Thanks for the contribution! Trudy and her husband, Ben, owned Nick’s Place for 20 years before the Monument Fire tragedy.
***
The unfortunate accident that resulted in a local bicyclist being injured and the arrest of a Sierra Vista driver who allegedly fled the scene of an accident offers an important lesson for all of us — regardless of your mode of transportation.
We’ll start with motorists.
Drivers need to make sure and look both ways — multiple times — before entering an intersection. They also need to stop at the stop line, before crossing a crosswalk, to make sure pedestrians or cyclists aren’t approaching.
Pedestrians and bicyclists need to walk and ride “aggressively defensive,” anticipating that drivers will fail to look both ways, will ignore traffic laws, and generally will jeopardize safety.
Not all drivers are bad drivers. Not all pedestrians and bicyclists are wary of motorists.
To avoid the kind of tragedy that resulted in last month’s incident on Highway 90, our traffic system only works if everyone is considerate of everyone else, and abides all the laws.
***
Any rain-gauge readers out there? We’re interested in how much rainfall is being reported in the area after several days of evening storms.
Determining rainfall totals in this corner of the state is more an art form than a science. Ask any meteorologist who knows Cochise County and they will relate the challenges.
We have.
Meteorologists in Tucson tell us getting a gauge on how much water falls in Cochise County is like throwing darts at a game board. Willcox will get soaked, while Benson stays dry. Bisbee has sunshine while Tombstone reports a deluge.
Mother Nature certainly has fun playing with the weather in this part of the state!
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com