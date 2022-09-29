We’ve been hearing the term “economic development” quite a bit lately. Of course in the Sierra Vista Mayoral and Council campaigns, but also in the races for governor and even for federal offices we’ve heard the term tossed around like potato fresh out of a hot oven.
But what is “economic development?”
The formal definition listed at Britannica.com states: “economic development, (is) the process whereby simple, low-income national economies are transformed into modern industrial economies.”
Wikipedia hits it a little closer to home with: “In the economics study of the public sector, economic and social development is the process by which the economic well-being and quality of life of a nation, region, local community, or an individual are improved according to targeted goals and objectives.”
In local races, it’s everything from sports tourism to more jobs, to West End redevelopment, and beyond. Essentially, economic development is anything the speaker defines, and is interpreted by the listener as whatever they choose to hear.
That makes it a meaningless campaign “promise.”
Don’t be offended, meaningless campaign rhetoric is as American as apple pie and hot dogs. We recall a history lesson from 1928 when Republican candidate and future President Herbert Hoover was credited with promising “ … a chicken in every pot,” (another form of economic development) even though he didn’t actually say those words.
We can recall the 1988 George H.W. Bush campaign promise of “ … read my lips, no new taxes,” which he promptly reversed in the federal budget two years later. Heck, even one of our nation’s forefathers, Thomas Jefferson, is on record with a meaningless campaign promise.
America’s third president pledged debt reduction and a curb in federal authority. He quickly stepped away from that platform when he signed on for the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. This massive 827,000 square-mile land grab cost $15 million — in today’s dollars that would top $3 billion — not exactly debt reduction.
We don’t mind when candidates promise economic development in their pursuit for public office. It’s just another in a long list of good intentions spouted to a critical crowd of potential voters. But we also don’t put a great deal of weight in the pledge.
Truth is our elected officials at the local level can’t deliver what they can’t control. The “process” of planning an effort to attract more business, to create more jobs, to inspire more spending, can set up the probability of success, but it certainly can’t control that outcome.
Evidence of that fact is provided by the current economy. Despite the positive efforts of city government to generate “sports tourism,” what’s happening at the national level is beginning to have a local impact. Retail spending is down compared to last year. Restaurant and bar sales are also lower than 2021. Hotel revenue is up almost 12% on the year, but in July was almost 20% lower than in July 2021.
We’re all for candidates supporting economic development and promising to take steps to promote the community and present it as a good place to open a business, take a vacation or enjoy a night on the town.
Banking your choice on who to vote for, however, can’t depend on a candidate’s promise to deliver economic development. That effort can be encouraged, but it can’t be promised.