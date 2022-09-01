If you have never attended Benson’s lantern festival, scheduled for next weekend, make the effort this year. The event puts thousands of small candles carried aloft by paper bags into the night sky, creating a true spectacle.
Now in its fifth year, the lantern festival has expanded to include live music, merchandise, arts and crafts and, of course, food and beverage vendors.
Mark your calendar for Sept. 10, with gates at the San Pedro Golf Course opening at 3 p.m. General admission is $17 per person and lanterns can be purchased for $25. The night usually ends when liftoff happens, generally around 8 p.m.
• • •
Speaking of Benson, the city has suddenly become flush with fast food eateries. Jack In The Box opened its new location on July 20 and now Burger King has returned to the community. Both restaurants are on the city’s main drag on Fourth Street.
• • •
We were a bit surprised by the news that highway deaths in Arizona are down this year compared to last year.
Perhaps it’s the prevalence of local “load” car crashes that have resulted in fatalities that is skewing our perspective.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 190 car crash fatalities through the first three months of this year, compared to 277 last year.
We’re betting the number of traffic fatalities in Cochise County has increased compared with 2021, again, due to the number of people who have died in accidents involving drivers fleeing authorities with a car full of undocumented aliens.
• • •
We’ve circled Sept. 21 on the calendar and expect to attend the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce City Council Forum and Mayoral Debate. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts inside Buena High School.
The Chamber is also hosting a meet and greet on Sept. 9, a week from today, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Cochise College campus in the student Union. Candidates for congress, the Arizona Legislature, Arizona Corporation Commission, Sierra Vista mayor and the City Council have committed to attend the event.
These will be a great opportunities to get out and meet the people who are seeking to represent your interests at the city, state and federal levels.
• • •
We’ve been following the success of Darick Hall as he earns a spot in Major League Baseball. Hall is a Buena High School and Cochise College grad who was called up to the Philadelphia Phillies roster last month and promptly smacked several home runs. We expect he will probably be called up again when Major League rosters are expanded this month.
There’s another local connection we haven’t mentioned, also with connections to the community.
Seth Martinez, son of Bobby Martinez, is a relief pitcher for the Houston Astros. Bobby is a longtime lineman and currently the warehouse manager at the Sierra Vista construction and maintenance yard at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
His son started making appearances for the first-place Astros last season and he’s moved back and forth between Triple A and the major league roster throughout this season.
By the time he was 9 years old, Seth was on a competitive team in the Tucson area, regularly playing against older and higher-skilled opponents. When he moved to the Phoenix area a short time later, Seth joined the Arizona Desert Dawgs baseball team and began to learn from and listen to insights offered by former professional players. He also earned distinction on his high school team and captured the attention of college scouts.
Eventually, he decided to attend Arizona State University.
With his 93-mph fastball and 85-mph changeup, combined with precise pitch control, Martinez has already made a mark in the majors.