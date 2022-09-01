Purchase Access

If you have never attended Benson’s lantern festival, scheduled for next weekend, make the effort this year. The event puts thousands of small candles carried aloft by paper bags into the night sky, creating a true spectacle.

Now in its fifth year, the lantern festival has expanded to include live music, merchandise, arts and crafts and, of course, food and beverage vendors.

