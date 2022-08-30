Cochise County is “lucky” that its section of the border wall was mostly completed before the current administration put a stop to all construction. Earlier this month Arizona Gov. Ducey issued an executive order to use shipping containers to erect a barrier in open gaps along the U.S.-Mexico international border.
Monday, just one day after the completion of the first section of that make-shift barrier, two containers were knocked over near Gladden. Together, the containers measure 22 feet tall and do present an imposing presence.
Not so much when they get toppled.
A Border Patrol spokesman reported the two containers were the only barriers that were not completely secured and were easier to knock over than other parts of “the wall.” Construction involved stacking two containers, welding them shut and topping them with razor wire. Together the containers weigh about 17,500 pounds.
Opinions vary on the need for a border wall, with some citing its effectiveness and others arguing it is medieval. Ask Border Patrol agents and almost universally they will tell you that having a wall, which includes lights, cameras and other technology, is a good way to make sure those who want to enter the United States do so through a Port of Entry.
• • •
We got comments on last week’s column about The Mall at Sierra Vista. Writes Shawn Warford of Sierra Vista: “Kudos to the Good Morning column for bringing to light the need for a new anchor at the Mall. While the quickest use for the old Sears wing would be to add a Kohl’s, Home Goods or Dick’s Sporting Goods department store, a grocery store would also be good as it would bring a wide array of people to the Mall, coming for essential food items, and the potential of shopping the adjacent stores. What about Aldi’s, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods 365 or Sprouts markets?
“WinCo would be a great addition to Sierra Vista, too large for the Mall, but perfect as an anchor of a new “Buffalo Soldier Trail Shopping Center” along Highway 92 ... along with several potential new fast-food restaurants like El Pollo Loco, Starbucks, Del Taco, Eegee’s, Krispy Kreme, Cracker Barrel, Black Bear Diner and retail stores like Walgreen’s and Petco.
“South Sierra Vista would definitely benefit from a full-service grocery store such as WinCo or even a Walmart Neighborhood Market. Here’s hoping city planners are working to bring these suggestions to life.”
• • •
Shawn’s contribution is appreciated, and it brings out a cogent point.
Is it time to start referring to the fastest-developing area of the city as “South Sierra Vista?” We left the reference capitalized, as the author presented it, recognizing that the designation gives credence to the reality of what’s happing in the community. Just like “Southwest” is capitalized, or “East Los Angeles,” or “Midwest.” These are places, capitalized and thus recognized for their location.
South Sierra Vista is quickly becoming something similar. The pending development of the Tribute residential and commercial planned community across from Pueblo del Sol, the city’s purchase of acreage on the southwest corner of Buffalo Soldier and all sorts of recent construction and remodeling projects along State Route 92 are physical evidence that there is growth happening in that corner of the city.