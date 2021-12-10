It’s the times we live in. Added to the list of duties for the Arizona Weights and Measures Service Division is the responsibility of making sure marijuana shops are selling patrons the correct amount of product.
The division already checks gas stations to make sure pumps are dispensing a full gallon and grocery stores to make sure steaks weigh what is listed on the package sticker. This year, agency “checkers” also stopped by pot shops and made 66 inspections to make sure the volume of hoochie listed on the label was .... wait for it … “in the bag” as they say.
What they found is that most of the 420 stash was under-reported, meaning there was more dope in the container than the amount listed on the outside. It’s rare that a dealer gives a deal, but that’s what is happening across Arizona apparently.
• • •
It’s almost Christmas Week. Only 12 days separate us from the blessed holiday. Having a major holiday on the weekend is always a hassle. When are businesses open? When do employees get off? All these questions that confuse the sense of normalcy.
Look for lots of businesses to be closed Friday for Christmas Eve. Some may stay closed on Monday or others will close on Thursday.
And, just when you think you’ve got it figured out, we do the same thing all over again for the New Year’s holiday.
Ready yourself for changes in your routine for at least the next two weeks.
• • •
Remember cash?
Apparently, many people don’t. A recent survey by the Federal Reserve shows the share of Americans preferring to pay with cash fell to 18% in 2020 from 27% in 2016. Americans aged 25 to 34 are less than half as likely to use cash as those 65 and older.
Today we’re talking about crypto currencies and other forms of payment that no longer involve getting out your change purse to pay for things.
The trend away from cash has been going on for years and is even more evident in Europe and Asia. In 2013, a bank robber in Sweden was thwarted because the bank he targeted didn’t have any money to steal — the branch was a “cashless” location.
Some people argue that money lost its tether to reality in August 1971, when President Richard Nixon took the United States off the gold exchange standard and made the dollar a “fiat” currency, which means it has value simply because the government says it does.
The continuing rise of virtual currency — Bitcoin and others — offers solid evidence that money is a social institution, not a tangible entity. Cash has value because the government pays for goods and services with cash. Even though we assume gold has actual value, we can’t eat it or do much more than mold it into watches, cavity fillings, jewelry and other items. Gold, like cash and crypto currency, has value only because we can buy something else with it.
We hear the day is soon coming when coins and dollar bills will simply go away. That these monetary items will disappear and everything will be paid for with your card or your digital currency carried on your mobile phone.
Convenient? Sure, but there’s something tangible and tactile about carrying cash. Compare it, sadly, to the same difference between reading this newspaper on your tablet, or feeling the newsprint between your fingers.