We don’t consider cats to be a subject of political discussion. More of a social topic.
Unless the Arizona Legislature gets involved.
Our taxpayer-funded lawmakers are considering an initiative to prohibit declawing cats. This is a process that involves removing the sharp nails of our feline friends. The legislator who introduced the measure considers the practice inhumane and tortuous for the cat, which prompted creating a law.
We’d love to hear from cat lovers on this topic.
If we categorize cats as people, it’s understandable that conjuring thoughts of this procedure make you shiver. Pulling off fingernails or toenails would have a lasting effect, especially if you drop change on a tile floor and struggle to pick up the coins.
If we consider cats “man’s (or woman’s) best friend,” and we happen to own a set of drapes, removing the claws might be considered an unfortunate reality of being a domesticated house partner. If that cat doesn’t live outside and doesn’t fear predators, then preventing the natural inclination of a feline to climb and shred your furniture and other fittings might be the solution of choice.
We don’t pretend to be a cat expert, which is why we could use some insight and feedback on this topic.
Either way, we are a bit amazed that with all the urgent issues facing lawmakers at the state capital there’s still time to debate whether declawing should be outlawed. Many might not know, for example, that unless two-thirds of our legislators approve increasing the expenditure limit by next week, schools everywhere will have to make drastic cutbacks to comply with state law. It’s a personal opinion, but somehow the importance of education outweighs the welfare of cats.
The massive popularity of the Bisbee 1000, entering its 31st year, creates a challenge for the organizers. When is it too early to think about signing up for this annual guarantee of physical fitness fun?
Last week we received an email promoting the The Great Stair Climb, scheduled for Oct. 15, and announcing the opening of registration online.
Better act fast if you want to be part of this celebration.
The annual exercise challenge is arguably one of the most unusual and challenging events in the world. The 4.5-mile course features nine staircases (more than 1,000 total steps) connected by winding roads. While enjoying the challenge, runners and walkers alike see some of the most scenic parts of Old Bisbee.
Unfortunately, if you hold off signing up for the run/walk, you might miss out. Its popularity favors those who plan well ahead.
If you do miss out on the challenge, there is still plenty of fun to be had. The after-party is a “can’t-miss” event and will again feature the one-woman-band Sabrina Solo from the Perley steps (Staircase No. 7 on the stair climb route). When she’s not playing music, Sabrina is helping behind the scenes at Bisbee Vogue Inc., organizers of the annual weekend. You can see her perform on YouTube by searching her name (Sabrina Solo) and viewing the videos on her channel. Subscribe while you’re there!
