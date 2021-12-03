We’re excited to see what Patricia Wick has been doing lately.
Tomorrow, Ms. Wick’s art will be on display at Gallery590 inside the We Frame It store at 590 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista.
“Wild & Wood-Fried Works” will be on display at the gallery from Dec. 4 through Jan. 14. A reception offering an opportunity to meet with Pat and enjoy refreshments is planned tomorrow from 2-6 p.m.
Pat was a longtime staple at the Herald/Review, serving officially as the assistant general manager, but also providing valuable local insights, especially to this columnist.
She’s always had an impressive talent for everything art, and we’re sure you won’t be disappointed by stopping by Gallery590 tomorrow and seeing what’s she been up to lately.
• • •
We can remember the days when erecting Christmas lights was a burdensome chore, which was always dangerous. Teetering atop a ladder, trying to untangle strings of lights, climbing into trees, all with hopes of preparing a proper tribute for the holiday season.
Thanks to the latest technology, it’s now possible to put on an impressive Christmas display in about 15 minutes.
The latest gadgetry in the decoration business uses a computerized projection light that broadcasts colorful holiday displays on the front of your house. You can use your mobile phone to reprogram the light projector and change the display at any time.
Or, there’s the more conventional method.
Thanks to the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce, residents can tour the city and its surroundings to view some of the best displays in the upcoming weeks.
The chamber is inviting businesses and residents to decorate their houses and buildings, offering the community a two-week time frame to drive around to check on the decorations and pick their favorite.
There will be a map printed in this newspaper and an online digital map at the chamber’s website, with the addresses people can visit.
Awards will be presented to for the best decorations, with votes being tabulated by the chamber.
Find out more at: svachamber.com/holiday-events.
• • •
Have you dropped a donation into the Red Kettle yet?
The most noticeable location for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle is in front of the Walmart in Sierra Vista where volunteers are ringing the bell to encourage people to make a donation.
The “Army” relies on these donations to fund its programs for the entire year. All the money contributed to the kettle stays in the community.
Make an effort to pack a few bucks in your pocket to make a donation.
The Salvation Army hosted it’s “Kettle Kick Off” event a few weeks back, where those involved in the organization outlined all the good that these programs are providing in the community. It’s not just a hot and fresh meals around the holidays, the Salvation Army is handing out food boxes in the city, in Huachuca City, Hereford and other area communities on a regular basis, providing nourishment for families and other in need.
Next time you’re headed anywhere near Walmart, stop by and drop off a donation to the Red Kettle. It will make a difference for the entire community.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.