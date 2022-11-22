Over the last several years, Thanksgiving has become a more “controversial” holiday due to its colonial roots and the subsequent treatment of Native Americans by European settlers in the time that followed.
Many indigenous peoples and tribes refuse to celebrate or acknowledge the third Thursday in November as a day to be thankful. In fact, many consider it a day of pain and mourning, in recognition of lost lives, lands and culture.
While spending time with friends, family and loved ones this holiday season, take a moment to be thankful for what you have, and remember those who came before us and their contributions to our lives and livelihoods.
Regardless of how or why, being grateful for the good things in our lives and acknowledging that others may be less fortunate is never a bad thing. Keeping the spirit of this time of year, of giving and cherishing and honoring, should always be encouraged, regardless of what did or did not happen 400 years ago.
•••
It’s going to be a cold, wet Thanksgiving for much of the country, with snow filling football stadiums and frigid rain storms soaking the Pacific Northwest.
Here in Cochise County? Sixty degrees and sunny skies for the holiday, and warming up to near 70 for the weekend.
If there’s a better place in the country to be during the fall and winter months, let us know. We have a feeling there won’t be many who would rather be experiencing 38 degrees for the high with snow, like Denver, over the balmy weather of the Southern Arizona desert.
• • •
We watched the holiday tree getting decorated Monday at Veterans Park in Sierra Vista, which reminded us that it’s not long until the annual parade.
The city’s Annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Market on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3! On Dec. 2, the Sierra Vista Community Band will perform at 5 p.m. and the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive after the ceremony to meet local children and take their letters, while the holiday market and children's activities will remain open throughout the event.
The theme this year in Benson is the “Magic of Christmas,” which will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the parade, followed by a tree lighting.
Willcox will host its light parade at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Unlike the weather we’re reading about on the East Coast, where western areas in New York state received up to 80 inches of snow, we’re looking forward to cold, but clear night skies to celebrate the start of the holidays!