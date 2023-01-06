All this week the Mule Tunnel near Bisbee will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Message boards will be in place to alert drivers to closures and alternate routes. During the day, a 12-foot vehicle width restriction and a 7-foot vehicle height restriction will be in place.
The work — fixing lights in the tunnel — is scheduled to be completed by Saturday.
• • •
No, this column isn’t written by a chat robot.
We had to laugh last week when reading that New York City public schools have banned access to ChatGPT, an artificial-intelligence chatbot, after officials raised concerns that students could use the AI program to answer questions, do homework or write essays.
As it continues to refine, we can imagine that innovative publishers would utilize the application to write newspaper articles.
“ChatGPT could upend entire industries and schools by automating certain jobs or offering intelligent answers to almost any question. Many students have delighted in it, while teachers have panicked. The chatbot’s answers are often so colloquial that it can be difficult for teachers to know if a student has used the program to cheat,” an article in the New York Times states.
• • •
How bad is the rat problem in New York City? Mayor Eric Adams has been fined for failing to control them at the four-unit row house he owns in Brooklyn. The latest summonses carry up to $1,200.
Readers may remember that the city posted an advertisement last month offering to pay $160,000 or more to a “rat-eradication professional.”
The concentration of the rodent is so intense in this “community” of about 8 million people that local officials can only guess at the population. Most of the problem, according to the experts in The Big Apple, is that New York residents routinely leave their garbage on the street or sidewalk outside their home, creating plenty of sustenance for rats.
• • •
On the other coast, the start of the new year has resulted in 997 new laws being enacted in California.
Among the most notable: Peace officers will no longer be required to be a citizen of the United States or a permanent resident who is eligible for and has applied for citizenship. You can now be an undocumented alien and carry a badge and a gun in the Golden Bear state.
To be appointed to a county or district office, California will no longer require a candidate to be a registered voter in that jurisdiction. You can live in Los Angeles and serve on the school board in San Francisco.
Local bicyclists will rejoice that California now requires vehicles to move over into an adjacent lane of traffic if one is available before passing or overtaking a bike. The law also prohibits local governments from requiring bicycles to be licensed.
• • •
More than 100,000 people attended the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week, enjoying displays by about 3,200 exhibitors.
One of the coolest gadgets? Have you ever wondered what it would be like if your dog could use human words to communicate with you better? A company called FluentPet just launched its upgraded FluentPet Connect communication system for pets and the people who love them. Owners record simple words like "play," "walk,: or "outside," onto paw-sized pushbuttons. Sync it up with the companion app, and you can get a text whenever your dog pushes one of your pre-programmed commands.
