The editor pulled up a chair and made himself comfortable next to my desk. He had that worn, grim look on his face, reserved for times when the news wasn’t good.
“You’re being terminated.”
Was it something I had done? Something written? Did an article upset the power establishment and the calls for my head were too difficult to overcome?
“Nothing that dramatic,” he responded.
OK, I get it. The print newspaper industry is going the way of the dinosaur, right? Fewer subscribers, fewer advertisers, less revenue, and the necessity to cut costs. Newsrooms everywhere are being pared to the bone and reporters are the fodder in this war …
“Something like that,” he said.
So it’s finally come to that. Today’s media landscape no longer has the patience or the interest for local journalism. Readers assume all publications are bias and online news has become more credible than the established, printed word.
“Not exactly,” the editor continued.
“You are being replaced by a chatbot. To be more specific, we’ve reached a deal with an online service that uses artificial intelligence to write stories,” he said.
Wha? What about local sources? How can a computer know the local connections, capture the local flavor, relate the inside politics?
“Hard to believe, I understand,” he said. “But all we have to do is type in a few specific details, the who, the what, and the where, and ‘beep’ we get a 500-word story!” he said. “This thing is cheaper, works 24 hours a day, doesn’t complain and our coffee budget will be cut in half.”
Begrudgingly, I packed my things, signed out and left the building, picking up the latest edition of the newspaper on the way out the door, wondering if the articles were written by reporters or computers.
• • •
It’s true, artificial intelligence is being utilized on a growing scale to mimic and replace humans and what they do. Though it appears to be happening quickly, in fact, the process of building massive computing platforms that literally demonstrate progressive learning has been in the works since the development of the transistor more than a generation ago.
Media companies including BuzzFeed and the publisher of Sports Illustrated have announced plans to generate content such as quizzes and articles with ChatGPT, an online artificial intelligence website. Some schools have blocked access to the service on their networks to stave off cheating, while others are actively encouraging students to use the tools ethically.
We can remember “Deep Blue,” the computer developed by IBM, when it beat chess champion Garry Kasparov in a rematch in 1997. Kasparov defeated the computer a year earlier, then agreed to a rematch and the scientists behind the hardware upgraded its software, allowing the machine to calculate 200 million different chess positions per second.
Though three of the six matches ended in a draw, Deep Blue won the final game and claimed the title.
It was a bad day for humans.
