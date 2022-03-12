Sierra Vista will host another “Community Connect” event on April 5, offering residents an opportunity to gather information on local services.
The “fair” gathers representatives of agencies that offer housing assistance, mental health services, employment contacts, resources for food and other vital services.
It takes place at the Ethel Berger Center on East Tacoma Street in Sierra Vista from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers those who attend a free meal and plenty of other “swag” that is informative and useful.
We don’t want to revive the “mask wars” that have dominated the local political landscape for the past year, but a short trip to Tucson tells a much different reality from our own.
While area schools and businesses in the area have been dropping the requirement for masks at indoor venues, Tucson is still mandating facial coverings. Walking into a coffee shop on Speedway Avenue in the Old Pueblo last week and the proprietor was quick to scold for not wearing a mask. Driving on Broadway behind a bus and the neon sign reminds riders that they are required to “mask up” if they plan to step on to public transportation. Try walking into the McKale Center for an Arizona Wildcats game and the ticket taker at the gate won’t let you pass until your face is covered. The gymnasium also has security personnel who walk the aisle with signs, urging spectators to don masks.
The magic number in Cochise County when local schools and businesses began rescinding the requirement was a case count below 50 for every 100,000 people. As of Thursday, just 13 residents, among the county’s population of 125,000, had tested positive for COVID. In Tucson, which has a population of just less than 543,000 according to the 2020 census, the case count as of Thursday was 116 cases. If we break that down by percentage, Cochise County’s infected population is 0.0001 percent, while Tucson’s is slightly higher at more than 0.0002 percent.
Still pretty small, but technically, not small enough.
We mentioned earlier that city of Sierra Vista officials appear to be supportive of designating the newly renovated West End as an entertainment district. Evidence of that support was recently voiced by Mayor Pro-Tem Rachel Gray in public comments regarding the nearly completed streetscape improvement west of Carmichael Avenue on Fry Boulevard.
Further evidence is the change recommended by the city’s West End Commission, which organizes the annual West End Fair, this year scheduled for April 30. Instead of a daytime celebration, the event is being planned to start in the late afternoon and continue into the evening.
The challenges with this, and all public improvement projects, is the time it takes to change public perception and attract new investment. City officials are, and should be, confident that the dramatic improvements accomplished on Fry Boulevard were the right thing to do, especially considering almost the entire project was paid for with state and federal dollars.
Now it’s just going to take patience, a solid marketing campaign involving local real estate expects, and a small bit of good luck to revitalize an area of the city that has for generations has needed public investment.
