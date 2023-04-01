Recent articles on different programs and partnerships available at Cochise College, including today’s coverage on the recent Skilled Trades Day, continue to highlight the institution’s important role in the community.
The educational and economic impact of the college across Cochise County and beyond is not easy to quantify, but the results can be seen all around us.
From opportunities for high school students looking to continue their education, to adult-learning classes for anyone seeking to expand their horizons, the benefits of having an institution that works hand-in-glove with community stakeholders are numerous.
Local law enforcement, fire departments, medical providers, and many other businesses continue to benefit from programs provided by the college as key jobs are filled by graduates who don’t have to travel far from home to learn the skills they need.
The college also brings artistic and cultural experiences, athletics, personal development, cutting-edge technology and so many more tangible and intangible possibilities across our region that wouldn’t exist otherwise.
The leadership of the college, starting with President J.D. Rottweiler, should be commended for their efforts, including but not limited to leading the college to a growth period post-pandemic, when many other educational institutions have seen their enrollments drop.
If you haven’t explored what the college has to offer lately, go check it out. Get started at cochise.edu or head over to the campus near you and see where it can take you.
• • •
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office recently released some eye-popping numbers in relation to the Operation Safe Streets program that began in March 2022.
From March 1 until the end of last year, the CCSO conducted 1,300 human smuggling investigations, resulting in the apprehension of more than 900 suspects, including nearly 100 underage drivers suspected of smuggling.
In addition, more than 3,000 undocumented immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol during that time as well.
These stats give just a glimpse of what our local law enforcement personnel have been up against and the impact their operations have been having on those who seek to use Cochise County as a thoroughfare for their illegal activity.
These numbers also illustrate the importance of continuing to invest resources to ensure criminal elements think twice before using our streets, and to have the ability to stop those who can’t otherwise be dissuaded from their illegal activity.
A new multi-million dollar facility in Sierra Vista will help CCSO and other law enforcement partners coordinate their efforts and keep everyone a little safer.
The alternative would be to let smugglers and those they work for to continue their operations unabated, along with the myriad consequences, sometimes fatal, that we have already witnessed when high-speed chases rip through our communities.
• • •
Several residents have contacted the Sierra Vista Police Department recently reporting a phone scammer claiming to be a SVPD sergeant in an attempt to scare victims into sharing personal information or making a payment due to an outstanding warrant.
As is the case with any unexpected call, text, email or other communication, be vigilant – don’t let your fears be exploited, and when in doubt, hang up the phone, block the number or email address and don’t be a victim.
To report a possible scam call, contact the Southeastern Arizona Communications (SEACOM) non-emergency dispatch line at 520-803-3551.
You can also learn more about current scams and get tips to stay safe at www.azag.gov/seniors/consumer-scams, or contact the state at 602-542-2124 if you or someone you know has been scammed.
