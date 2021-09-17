When you think of Cochise County, with its frontier history and rugged Wild West character, the last thing that might come to mind is theater. It’s more likely images of cowboys, saloons or gun fights on a dusty main street outside the local saloon would be your first thought.
That’s Hollywood’s image.
We can think of four theater groups that are planning performances in Sierra Vista and Willcox. There may be others — and we would appreciate it if anyone with knowledge of other organizations contact us at the email listed at the end of this column.
If we stick with the four theater groups we are familiar with, that’s enough to change the traditional perspective.
Let’s start in Willcox. The Willcox Historic Theater is much more than just a two-screen movie house. Just up the avenue is The Palace, which features an impressive and intimate performance stage. The setting is perfect for one-act plays, musical performances and similar entertainment.
On Oct. 15, Igor the Jazz Cowboy will be using his four-octave voice and skills as a yodeler to capture crowds. He plays guitar and banjo while he relates song stories that cover the U.S. borderlands from the Deep South.
In Sierra Vista — and soon to be in Huachuca City — Theater on the Move is conducting its final rehearsals for “Killer In The Shadows,” which opens on Friday night and offers a trip back in time to be a part of a classic radio murder mystery show.
The performance will be staged at The Mall at Sierra Vista beginning at 7 p.m.
Tommy Kelly, who is “Mr. Everything” for the theater group says “Killer In The Shadows” makes everyone — even members of the audience — a suspect.
“We have an outstanding cast and crew just waiting to dazzle our patrons with their talent. We have a trio of young ladies who will bring the past alive with their beautiful renditions of classic 1940s Big Band songs. Come join the fun!”
Tickets are sold at the door.
This will be the last performance for Theater on the Move at the mall. Beginning sometime next year, the group will take over the former “Ray’s” building on State Route 90 in Huachuca City.
Next on the list is the organization simply known as the Sierra Vista Community Theater. The idea for this group began over a cup of coffee July 2019. The theater continues to grow in Sierra Vista, with volunteers who are dedicated to put out delightful, professional entertainment that the community adores and needs.
SVCT is planning a performance of “Into The Woods JR” in October. The show features children from all ages, many who attended the theater’s summer camp, which is held one or two weeks each summer. As a result of not only attending the summer camp and being cast in the youth theater performances, many of the children and teens have started taking other lessons from community leaders in singing and musical instruments.
Finally, there is the new “Milk Carton” theater group, which recently staged a performance at Buena High School.
All in all, there’s plenty of opportunities for local thespians to find an eager audience.
