Sierra Vista will join the national observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a rally and march that will kick off at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
The event is being organized by the National Association for the NAACP Greater Huachuca Branch, which has adopted the theme of “It starts with me building a better community,” for this year’s gathering.
The parade starts at the north entrance of the park and will proceed to MLK Jr. Parkway.
Family activities, food trucks, dancers and much more are featured throughout the day.
Come out and enjoy the festivities and celebrate everything Dr. King has and continues to influence in our community and nation.
• • •
When Phil Vega speaks, we listen.
The former publisher here at the Herald/Review and this author’s editorial and management mentor, Vega takes exception to former Gov. Doug Ducey’s $200 million “boondoggle” at taxpayer expense. The shipping container mess, which is in the process of being cleaned up, tried to prove a point to the Biden administration and had little, if any, impact.
The former governor spent state funds hiring a company to erect the two-high container sections on the border where the fence was either still under construction or had yet to be started. A property in Whetstone along State Route 90 was utilized as a holding station, where containers were delivered and then taken to designated areas to be part of the wall.
The entire plan came crashing down when the federal government appeared poised to pursue legal action to stop the project, then Ducey suddenly reversed his order, stopped construction and canceled further container deliveries.
Laurie Roberts, a columnist at the Republic, said it best:
“In the waning days of his administration, Ducey decides to launch a quick political stunt to boost his profile with his political base and because there’s apparently no time to waste, he hires a Florida company with connections to Trump to build a wall that is up and then gone in less than five months.
“The public, meanwhile, is stuck with the $200 million tab and questions.”
• • •
We’re a fan of chess. The ancient game of kings and queens is making something of a revival in Cochise County, and specifically Bisbee. The city’s Chess Club resumed its weekly play on Saturdays at the library starting at 10 a.m.
Fred Miller, editor of The Bisbee Wire newsletter, reports there is an open chess tournament planned on Feb. 25 at the Cochise County Fairgrounds in Douglas. The “all-ages” category tournament has a $10 entry fee. Information is available at the Bisbee library, 520-432-4232.
• • •
Do you cook with natural gas? Not if you live in Los Angeles or New York. Those communities have put the kibosh on natural-gas fueled ranges, ovens and cooktops, contending that these devices emit high levels of nitrogen oxides and other health-damaging pollutants.
What must be frustrating for those who dare to test the local ban is the reality that professional chefs will tell you natural gas provides a more even heat and often makes the food taste better.
Ironically, these cities also prohibit gas-fired water heaters and furnaces.
This, of course, puts more load on the electricity grid, which is already stretched past capacity in Los Angeles and New York.
Sometimes these dramatic steps to address climate change and ban all fossil fuels lack common sense.