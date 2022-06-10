More than 1,350 Better Bucks were claimed at five participating Sierra Vista outlets in May, totaling about $1,650 in transactions, with less than $350 of that amount being paid by the customers making purchases and more than $1,300 contributed from community donations.
There’s a lot of information in that paragraph, so let’s take a minute to dissect what it all means.
At the top of the list is the amount being contributed by the community. Better Bucks is the program that promotes local businesses by offering $1 coupons to those in need. In May, five of those businesses received coupons which collectively were used to cover or reduce the cost of purchases. The vendors include Fry’s Foods, McDonald’s, Goodwill, the Food Co-op and Culver’s.
Donations from the community paid for the distribution of 360 booklets in May, each with six coupons and a daylong bus pass provided by the city of Sierra Vista.
The bus pass is one of the most utilized coupons offered in the book. Patrons cashed in on 93 bus passes in May, utilizing the service all day, to and from destinations along city routes.
Not everybody wants a Better Bucks coupon book. Those who have experience handing out the booklets have encountered a variety of reactions, both positive and negative. Some reject the offering outright, sometimes accompanying their response with a vulgarity or by throwing the book back at the giver.
Others are more appreciative. A Better Bucks board member, who brought his 7-year-old grandson along to learn from the experience, tracked down a few people who were asking for help last week. The board member had several people who appreciated the offering, with one woman who said she was happy to receive the McDonald’s coupon because “ … my kids are hungry.”
Surprisingly, those who choose not to accept the coupon book have inspired some to buy more books. One Better Bucks buyer told a board member he knew the program was working because when he tried to hand out the coupons, the fact that it was rejected by a panhandler “proved” that the need for help wasn’t sincere for that person.
Kudos to the work being done by Scott Borgstadt, the president of the nonprofit Better Bucks program, and to the board members and community sponsors who have made this effort a reality. If you are interested in buying a book, or booklets, they are for sale at City Hall in Sierra Vista and at the library and the police station.
• • •
An opportunity to spend some time with Hall of Fame football player James Lofton on Thursday evening at the Herald/Review Media's Best of Preps event was truly rewarding.
A Stanford graduate with an industrial engineering degree, Lofton was the featured speaker at the gathering held at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts and attended by several hundred parents, friends and, of course, stellar high school athletes.
During his pro football career, which stretched from 1978 to 1993, Lofton played in 233 games, caught 75 touchdown passes, racked up more than 14,000 receiving yards and averaged almost 19 yards every catch.
At the end of his playing career, he worked as a coach.
He now lives in San Diego and works as a “color analyst” for national football broadcasts. He spends a great deal of time during the NFL season traveling all over the country.
More than anything, James Lofton conveyed sincere humility, a warm personality and a genuine friendliness when he took the stage at the event Thursday night.
