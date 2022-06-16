A close friend once related, “don’t ask unless you want an honest answer.”
Readers made the point after Wednesday’s column, with several corrections to the diatribe.
Joan wrote: “I read the first three paragraphs of today's column and had to stop reading. It is ironic that the subject in those paragraphs was fact-checking when the need for editing there, and elsewhere in the paper, is so great. Two glaring errors in three paragraphs:
“...the renowned Shakespeare play... (this author of the column mistakenly wrote ‘renown’),
“...the playwriter’s quote…
“There is no such thing as a playwriter. Shakespeare was a playwright.”
And, there was also an important clarification on the current ownership of Canyon Vista.
Dr. Lanny Kope wrote: “I enjoyed reading your column this morning. I served on the SVRHC Board of Trustees for several years and was board chair for four years.
“I wanted to point out that you did have an error in your discussion.
LifePoint does not own the hospital. It has leased it for 40 years from Legacy Foundation who is the owner of the facility.”
The great thing about newspapers is the accountability assured by readers. Thank you for making sure we get things right!
• • •
Monday’s visit to the border by the former vice president presented opportunity and problems for Cochise County’s top cop.
Sheriff Mark Dannels was responsible for security when Mike Pence stepped onto county soil at the border on June 13. If that job were not daunting enough, his agency was also responsible for transport, media relations, community relations and everything else that goes along with a visit by a Very Important Person (VIP).
Mr. Pence is in the news of late for two primary reasons. First, the dust-up on Jan. 6 and the effort to pressure the former vice president in his role as the leader of the U.S. Senate in ratifying the electoral college is currently being aired, reviewed and scrutinized.
Secondly, Pence is also being rumored as a likely candidate to seek the GOP nomination for president in 2024.
His declaration on Monday that Cochise County’s border with Mexico is an “unprecedented crisis” isn’t news to those living the nightmare — with “load cars” and record illegal immigration — but using his platform to call attention to the situation is always appreciated.
If he prevails in a couple of years, it was clear from Monday’s visit that Mr. Pence knows where Cochise County is, and he would be willing to address the current situation.
• • •
IUf you need a good reason to avoid making dinner on Monday, consider eating at Vinny’s restaurant in Sierra Vista.
The local Rotary Club is hosting a fundraiser on Monday at the eatery, with proceeds being directed toward the city’s always fun and impressive fireworks display on July 4.
We’ll have more information on this in Sunday’s column.
