You would think it’s 2024, not 2023 on the local campaign trail.
This is usually the time when politics takes a breather. We’re less that four full months from the last election and candidates are already getting positioned for races next year. Wednesday we witnessed Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd palling with Benson politico Katie Miller at the Willcox farm and trade show at that city’s community center.
Ms. Miller was collecting signatures for her nomination petition. She intends to run for Ms. Judd’s seat on the county board in 2024.
The fact that the pair were working the show was indicative of a couple of “probables.” First, Ms. Judd is apparently not running for re-election. Secondly, Ms. Miller, who most recently served on the Jail District committee, is working to get on the ballot.
Both are stalwarts in the local Republican Party. Ms. Miller, a St. David resident, indicated she felt called to run after the passing of her good friend and renown state legislator, Russell Pearce. Mr. Pearce died Jan. 5 and served as a member of the Arizona Senate from 2006 to 2011. Katie said she was on the fence about seeking the county board seat, but after attending the funeral last month, she said it was like Pearce was “ … tapping on her shoulder to run.”
If Ms. Judd decides not to run for reelection, she will have served two full terms – a combined total of eight years – as the Supervisor for District 3, which represents the Willcox and Benson areas, along with Whetstone, Huachuca City and a small portion of Sierra Vista. Her previous public service was in the Arizona House of Representatives where she represented our area from 2011 to 2013.
Word has it that Tom Crosby, the county supervisor representing District 1 (Sierra Vista, Hereford, Palominas) is already out collecting signatures for his reelection campaign next year.
Mr. Crosby is in the crosshairs of a recall committee that has demonstrated it is serious about removing him from office. Motorists traveling on State Route 92 in Sierra Vista can’t miss a huge billboard near the intersection of Foothills Drive calling for Crosby’s recall and providing information on how to help the effort.
Organizers launched the recall campaign Jan. 3 and have 120 days (May 3), to collect 4,865 verified signatures from registered voters in District 1. The Recall Tom Crosby committee is planning a meeting Feb. 27 at the Sierra Vista Public Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday the group offered a petition signing opportunity at the Cochise County Democratic Party office in the Landmark Plaza in Sierra Vista from 2 to 6:30 p.m.
To keep up with the latest on the effort, follow Recall Tom Crosby on Twitter.
• • •
We’re also picking up a strong vibe that Mark Dannels will be seeking reelection to a fourth term as Cochise County sheriff.
Saturday night at the black tie inaugural celebration for newly-elected Sierra Vista mayor Clea McCaa, Dannels was the only official in the room not wearing formal attire. He wasn’t embarrassed, nor should he have been, due to his stature as a local celebrity. He wasn’t wearing shorts, but even if he had been, his popularity as the county’s top cop would have engendered more comical comments than critical comments.
When asked to provide the crowd of more than 200 attendees with a few words of encouragement for the new mayor, Sheriff Dannels wasn’t shy about teasing those in the room for their vote in next year’s election.