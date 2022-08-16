Cochise County residents may not be ready for what is anticipated may happen when Douglas has two ports of entry.
Longtime reporter Bruce Whetten’s article on Thursday’s public meeting with federal officials is worth the read. If you haven’t been keeping abreast of the history of this overall project — the complete rethinking and modernization of the Raul Hector Castro port — then Whetten’s story is a good starting point.
Renovating the existing structure has been a subject of frustration, controversy, even political intrigue for more than a decade in this border town. Douglas officials have pleaded and plotted with federal and state officials and agencies for years. They argue that the current port, located in the city’s downtown and extensively renovated 29 years ago, is not sufficient to handle the volume or nature of traffic making its way into the United States.
For one thing, semi-tractor trailers navigating through the existing facility can cause traffic nightmares, delay the flow of people and cars and create security concerns.
Former congresswoman Martha McSally was the first politician to successfully petition for federal funding to modernize the port, about five years ago. Prior to her any number of federal “faces” made promises to take action. McSally managed to put the Douglas renovation on the “five-year” list for funding and here we are, half-a-decade later, with money in the budget and plans on the drawing board.
Unfortunately, she will be long out of office when the project is finished. We have no doubt, however, there will be any number of smiling politicians stepping forward when the ribbons need to be cut to officially celebrate the opening of these facilities.
Construction of two ports, not just the replacement of the current structure, will result in substantial economic development in the Douglas area. It may be hard to envision at this moment, when looking at the remote and rural landscape that exists just outside the city limits along Kings Highway.
The building of a “commercial-only” facility on the city’s outskirts will invite more traffic for one major reason — speed. When it’s fully operational the new port will allow semi-tractor trailers and trucks of all sizes to pass through a secure inspection facility quickly. The newest technology that can examine containers more efficiently is expected at the commercial port, allowing shipping companies that abide by customs regulations to pass into the U.S. faster.
Then there’s the question of “if they build it … ”
With the new commercial port in place, county officials are anticipating that more federal and state money will be spent to drastically expand and improve other infrastructure in Cochise County, notably the highways. Development of a wider, and perhaps multiple lane, thoroughfare from the Douglas area to Willcox will build a passageway to rail transport that would connect this port with markets in the eastern United States.
The dream would have products made in Asia shipped to a recently-upgraded port near Hermosillo, Mexico, then sent by rail to a depot, unloaded onto trucks, then brought to Douglas, up to Willcox, onto railcars and shipped to stations east, all the way to the East Coast.
What will happen in Douglas as this dream moves forward? I had coffee with one county official last week who told me, straight-faced, that by the end of the decade he wouldn’t be surprised to see the population of the border town exceed Sierra Vista, which currently numbers around 43,000, including those living on Fort Huachuca.
Right now, the city of Douglas has about 16,000 residents, and it just lost a major grocery store.
All of that is expected to change when the new ports are in operation.