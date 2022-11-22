Although it’s never happened in Arizona, it has happened in other states.
The “it” in that sentence is rejection of the canvass by a county board. Last week two Cochise County Supervisors, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, were the majority in a vote on delaying approval of the election “canvass.”
The canvass is the last word in our election process. After the ballots are counted, then the results are presented by the election director to the governing board, which votes to officially adopt the final ballot tallies.
Supervisors Judd and Crosby have been adamant that machine tabulation is somehow flawed in Cochise County and they want proof that it’s not. After more than two hours of a public hearing last week, they approved a motion to table action on the canvass.
But what if they don’t approve the canvass?
That’s when it gets really interesting, according to the political pundits we’ve being hearing from about this issue.
Again, it’s never happened in Arizona, but legal minds as high up as the state’s attorney general’s office are saying Cochise County’s ballots might simply be tossed out. That is, they might be nullified and not counted in local, state or national contests.
If that happened, Republicans across the country would have good reason to be angry at Cochise County.
After all, congressional candidate Juan Ciscomani would lose the narrow margin of victory over Democrat Kristen Engle. That outcome would impact the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, virtually eliminating the GOP advantage.
Tossing Cochise County ballots would also impact the race for Arizona attorney general, which is already the subject of a recount. Again, considering the Republican margin secured in Cochise County, the elimination of our county’s ballots would toss the race in favor of the Democrat.
We don’t pretend to know the outcome of this silliness, at least not until sometime after the county board decides whether it will approve or reject the canvass next week. Supervisors are scheduled to vote on the question Nov. 28.
Until then, ponder the reality that two people — Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby — are going to decide whether your vote in the Nov. 8 election is counted.
• • •
We watched the holiday tree getting decorated Monday at Veterans Park in Sierra Vista, which reminded us that it’s not long until the annual parade.
The city’s Annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Market on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3! On Dec. 2, the Sierra Vista Community Band will perform at 5 p.m. and the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive after the ceremony to meet local children and take their letters, while the holiday market and children's activities will remain open throughout the event.
The theme this year in Benson is the “Magic of Christmas,” which will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the parade, followed by a tree lighting.
Willcox will host its light parade at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Unlike the weather we’re reading about on the East Coast, where western areas in New York state received up to 80 inches of snow, we’re looking forward to cold, but clear night skies to celebrate the start of the holidays!