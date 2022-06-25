We read with interest the article in Friday’s Herald/Review on “mosquito surveillance,” and wondered what the breaker headline in the story was referencing.
We’re picturing old-school detectives hunkered down in a car, parked across from a tire disposal scrap yard, with day-old cold coffee and ham sandwiches. They’ve been there for 12 hours and expect another half day to pass before they can see a gang of criminal mosquitos carry out their law-breaking misdeeds.
It’s clear this “author” is a frustrated crime writer.
What happened is hardly the stuff of a Daniel Brown novel. Last week the Cochise County Board authorized paying almost $74,000 to a Tucson company that specializes in the trapping and identification of mosquitos. The firm, Arbo Scientific, tests these annoying insects for “vector-borne diseases,” and reports their findings to the county health department each week.
We have no idea if those conducting this form of surveillance camp out in cars across the street from likely mosquito hangouts and drink day-old coffee.
What we do know is that their work is important. Last year Arizona reported almost 1,700 cases of West Nile Virus, which resulted in 121 deaths. Although Cochise County had just one probable case, neighboring Pima County reported 99 cases and the last we checked, mosquitos don’t respect county boundary lines.
Mosquito females can carry the pathogens for Zika, chikungunya, Dengue fever, West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. They can lay eggs in or near water and some species need only small amounts of water in potted plants, buckets, bird baths and toys.
So, if you see a couple of questionable characters hanging out in your neighborhood during monsoon, don’t be surprised if they are part of the mosquito surveillance crew that is acting in the public’s health interests.
In the meantime, it’s a good idea to do what you can to prevent the breeding of mosquitos by keeping containers that hold water clean, making sure there are not pools of water on your property and keeping your gutters spotless. To protect yourself, consider wearing long pants and long sleeve shirts, just to prevent mosquito bites.
• • •
Arizona does not have a reputation for its mosquitos, compared to many states east of the Mississippi. Wisconsin, for example, has a “season” that starts in May and continues until the cold weather arrives in late September. Folk tales in the state tell of giant swarms of mosquitos, the size of shoes, that descend on fishermen, purportedly carrying off small children.
The website pestcontrolreviews.com proclaims that the five worst states for mosquitoes are Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and North Carolina.
• • •
We’re wondering if the Mescal Movie Set will benefit from action by the state Legislature last week to bring Hollywood to Arizona.
HB 2156, approved by both the House and Senate, would allow any production company to get up to $25 million when it uses an Arizona production facility or films a motion picture primarily in Arizona, as long as it does all of the pre- and post-production activities in the state.
Located on Mescal Road, 3 miles North of Interstate 10 exit 297, the Mescal Movie Set is open Friday and Saturday for tours. In January, the attraction began hosting events featuring local musicians and craftsmen.
For information, visit mescalmovieset.com. The website has links for tour reservations, sponsorships and volunteers.
Mescal Movie Set is one of the most recognizable Western cinematic towns on the big screen. This iconic set was home to the movies "Tombstone," "The Quick and the Dead," "Tom Horn" and more than 80 other Westerns. Notable actors filmed walking its dusty boardwalks include Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, Lee Marvin, Sharon Stone and Clint Eastwood among others.
With the lure of tax breaks in the millions available from the state of Arizona, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise to see this business return to the Mescal Movie Set.
