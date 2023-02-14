Believe it or not, it’s baseball season.
The temperature forecast is in the upper teens tomorrow morning – 19 degrees in Sierra Vista – but we’re already playing baseball at Cochise College.
It’s Dick Atkinson’s favorite season. The former pro baseball player who is a frequent face at Pueblo del Sol Country Club once coached the Apaches baseball team. Last week he traveled to Douglas to inspect the newly installed turf at the field.
Here is his report: “Having served as the baseball coach and athletics director at Cochise College, after retirement I've been delighted to observe the Apaches' top-grade accomplishments and high-class facilities. Last week, I ventured over to the Douglas campus to look at the latest iteration.
“I reminisced: When I was hired in 1966 as the third baseball coach, I had looked out on a baseball field in rough shape. Players had been obliged to sit on outside benches during games. I formed a mental picture of players on a Saturday double-header under hot, windy conditions. Long story short, we scrambled to build dugouts, finished that project and improved field conditions just in time for the 1967 season, my first of twelve.
“When Bo Hall was hired as baseball coach, he built bigger, better dugouts and very significant improvements to all conditions, while taking the program to higher levels and winning ways. Upon Bo's retirement, the baseball field was given a name: 'Bo Hall Field.'
“I saw the 2023 season on the field at the Douglas campus will be played on an Astroturf surface, a wonderful improvement! I walked across the artificial grass and met the current coach, Todd Inglehart, who has led a highly successful program. I predict it will get even better, in terms of playability, recruitment, and viewer appreciation.
“A worthwhile trip to the campus. I got a bonus at the field; a chance meeting and conversation with one of my former players, Bo Hall. We had some quality time recalling games, events, etc. with some of my fondest recollections of a career in education and coaching, shared with one of the very best of all time.
Thanks for the memories, Mr. Atkinson!
• • •
Guess who else, other than Cochise County, is looking at what can be done to improve its jail?
Los Angeles County. Unfortunately, the failure of leadership in that county has drawn federal attention for the second time in about 25 years. Monday, an article in the Los Angeles Times related:
“But more than a quarter of a century later, change in the country’s largest jail system has been halting at best. In a blistering letter sent late last year to Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland, four U.S. senators described conditions in L.A. County’s jails as a “humanitarian crisis” and “appalling.” They cited reports of people routinely chained to chairs, denied medications, forced to urinate in sinks and left to sit in their own feces.”
The same challenge is facing other jail facilities all across the county. The Times’ article states:
“New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex has made headlines for an uptick in deaths. Lockups in West Virginia, Texas, Washington and other states are struggling with problems caused by aging facilities, increasing populations and surging violence.”
Cochise County will decide on May 16 whether to form a jail district to fund either the restoration of the existing facility or construction of a new facility.
Like other places across the country, the improvement is desperately needed.
