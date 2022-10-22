We were reminded this week that an endorsement by an organization or association is much different than a personal endorsement.
David Stevens, the Cochise County Recorder, strongly supports Proposition 309, but the Arizona Association of County Recorders – of which Stevens is a member – does not.
Stevens is alone among the 15 county Recorders across the state who has spoken out publicly in support of the measure.
Prop. 309 would change state statutes to require voters who vote in person to show photo identification instead of multiple pieces of certain mail, like bank statements or utility bills. For voters without a photo ID, the state would issue a free non-operating license for voting purposes.
Voters who cast early ballots would be required to write their birthdate, their ID number, and sign on a “…concealed early ballot affidavit,” before mailing it back or dropping it off at a polling place or official drop box.
A majority of the 15 duly elected county Recorders – the officials who handle voter registration – stand opposed to Prop. 309. They are joined in that argument by the League of Women Voters of Arizona, the Arizona Education Association, and a host of other organizations.
Stevens, who is closely associated with Secretary of State Republican nominee Mark Finchem, supports the measure. He joins the Arizona Republican Party, the Goldwater Institute, Arizona Women of Action, and other organizations supporting the measure.
Those in favor of Prop. 309 argue that it will restore trust in the election process and make it more difficult to cheat, with more serious consequences.
Those opposed argue it will impede the ability to vote by creating obstructions in the voting process and unnecessarily burdening specific groups of people. Supporters also argue that the measure is a solution looking for a problem that doesn’t exist.
If you haven’t looked at your early ballot yet, or you are planning to vote in person on Nov. 8, prepare yourself for the onslaught of propositions.
There are 10 (count’em, TEN!) ballot questions, not including local referendums like whether people in the Douglas and Wilcox water basins want to create an Active Management Area (AMA).
Voters will weigh in on tuition costs for undocumented migrants, medical debt curtailment, the role of “dark money” in political campaigns and future requirements for statewide ballot initiatives, among other issues.