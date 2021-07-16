Tricia Gerodette let us know in no uncertain terms what she thought of Wednesday’s column on the cause of fissures on U.S. Route 191 in eastern Cochise County.
We quote: “Yes, different people have different opinions on a whole bunch of things. But some things are related to facts and science and an informed opinion would be based on that.
“The reason that some residents are convinced that aquifer over-pumping is resulting in the fissures is because a state geologist told them so. And I note that Richard Searle doesn't dispute that, just points out that the current fissures are the result of historic pumping. Also true. How is that relevant to working on the issue now? Wait another 20 years for more pumping to cause more fissuring? Your column wasn't helpful in pushing for discussion and possible solutions.”
We based our column on comments made by another state geologist, Joe Cook, who indicated the cracks could be “desiccation,” which is not the same thing as fissures.
Desiccation cracks tend to occur in polygon shapes, often formed by mud puddles when they start drying up, Cook said.
We certainly appreciate and respect Ms. Gerodette’s comments and welcome yours as well, at the email below.
• • •
A friend driving to work on State Route 92 near Pueblo del Sol on Sierra Vista’s southeast side was forced to change lanes when a huge cow stood in the path of his vehicle. The animal wandered into the roadway from the empty undeveloped field along the east side of the highway.
Something similar happened Tuesday on Hereford Road when a herd of cattle took over that thoroughfare and forced motorists to find another way to get to their destination.
We’re hoping the two incidents are not related. Sounds like something from a Alfred Hitchcock movie.
• • •
We wish Mark Napier the best in his new job heading up four departments in Pima County. Napier served as the chief of staff in the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, the second-in-command to Sheriff Mark Dannels.
The sheriff acknowledged Thursday that his agency will “ …feel the loss” of Napier, who served one term as the Pima County Sheriff beginning in 2016.
In his new role in administration, Napier will head the office of emergency management, public defense services, facilities management and interoperable communication systems.
His boss, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, has served as the top boss for more than 25 years and might be looking for a successor. Napier might be just the man for that job.
• • •
Saturday nights in Tombstone are usually fun, but the event scheduled on the final day of the month looks to be a real highlight.
The Town Too Tough to Die will host Halloween in July beginning at 6 p.m., featuring Butch Patrick of "The Munsters" fame.
Patrick is perhaps best known for his role as child werewolf Eddie Munster on the CBS comedy television series from 1964 to 1966, in the 1966 feature film "Munster, Go Home!" and as Mark on the ABC Saturday morning series "Lidsville" from 1971 to 1973.
