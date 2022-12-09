Congratulations to Culver’s in Sierra Vista, its staff, and owners Sandy and Kevin Adams. The local eatery captured yet another top finish in the national franchise competition measuring the qualities of the best restaurants.
Our Culver’s has earned this honor so consistently that it’s hard to keep track of how many times the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Rick Silva, has come to Sierra Vista and presented the award.
Started in 1984 in Wisconsin, the restaurant chain has expanded to 896 locations in 26 states. In 2008, Culver's expanded to the Phoenix metropolitan area. As of July 2017, Arizona had 26 locations.
Previous honors include Kevin earning the “Newcomer of the Year” award for the national franchise in 2015, and the local restaurant taking first place the “Crew Challenge” competition in 2017.
The local Culver’s has been among the top five for the Crew Challenge trophy every year since 2016.
The competition is designed to reward teamwork driven by great leadership and delivering consistent and exceptional guest experiences. The Crew Challenge offers a grand prize of $50,000 shared among the restaurants' managers and team members.
Beyond winning awards, Sandy and Kevin have established a unique “pay if forward” philosophy that has helped its employees realize the American dream.
We’re not kidding.
The couple has established partnerships with former managers at additional locations in Green Valley, Vail and in Tucson.
“That’s part of the deal here. We have a rigorous mentor program that offers the opportunity to own your own restaurant,” Kevin said in a 2021 interview.
Despite the challenges and the never-ending responsibility of running the restaurant, Sandy confesses that the couple “ … still like each other,” after 26 years of marriage, and enjoy the entire Culver’s ethos. Sandy is a fan of the hand-breaded cod dinner while Kevin will order a double-deluxe butterburger when it’s time for dinner.
• • •
Yes, there’s a skating rink at Veterans Park in Sierra Vista.
Here we are in the middle of Sky Island, a desert paradise at a high elevation, and just about the last place you might look for the opportunity to enjoy ice skating.
Yet in the spirit of the holidays, the city of Sierra Vista has set up an ice skating rink.
From Dec. 2 through Jan. 2, a 2,600-square-foot ice skating rink — with real ice — will be open for skating. The rink can accommodate 90 people at one time, so reserve your spot by calling 520-417-6980. Walk-up skaters can join in if space is available.
• • •
The dust has settled, for the most part, the recounts are or will shortly be underway, and it appears Arizona has survived the Nov. 8 election, though it was a close call at times.
What happens next is anyone’s guess.
What we do know is that Lisa Marra is a hero. She stayed in the kitchen when the temperature climbed well beyond the boiling point and literally saved the sanity of the Cochise County election process.
We are lucky to have someone of her skills, her stamina, her integrity and her commitment to a free and fair election process.
She withstood the slings and arrows of county board members and out-of-county critics, and never waived in following the rule of law.
Without her, we’re not sure Cochise County’s roughly 47,000 ballots would have been secure, or in the end, counted for local, state and federal elections.
Thank you, Lisa Marra, Cochise County’s elections director.