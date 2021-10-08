Sierra Vista, like most of America, is challenged with a workforce shortage. Experts can give you any number of reasons for this — jobs are too technical for applicants; people are picky about where they want to work — but the bottom line is that the situation is having a significant impact on the service industry.
It takes longer to get your burger at the fast-food restaurant. Clerks are harder to find at the store. Items haven’t been restocked at the grocery store.
That’s what has been driving a recent “sign” campaign that we’ve seen at several locations. At the Arizona State Fair, now happening in Phoenix, one vendor’s sign reads: “The whole world is short staffed. Be kind to those who showed up.”
That’s a message we can all appreciate. Next time you feel the urge to complain or spout off to a clerk, remember, we’re lucky to have them!
• • •
We have to admit, we can’t get enough of Dr. Robert Carreira’s website.
Dr. Carreira, a former professor and more at Cochise College, is the president and chief economist at US Economic Research.
The company does economic research supporting local and regional economic development, residential and commercial real estate development, business site selection, feasibility analysis, business plan development, business and public policy decision making, nonprofit mission development, and general research needs anywhere in the United States. The company’s main focus is small-town America — like Sierra Vista — and its goal is to make research, information, data and statistics affordable and available for decision making in rural and developing communities.
Here are just a few of the fascinating facts that are available at cochiseeconomy.com.
Cochise County's unemployment rate of 6.2% in July was lower than the statewide rate of 6.4%, but higher than the nationwide rate of 5.7%. In 2020, Cochise County's annual unemployment rate was 7.0%. At the peak of COVID business closures, the unemployment rate in Cochise County hit a high of 11.9% in April 2020, its highest level on record (with records back to 2000). Cochise County’s annual unemployment rate of 7.0% in 2020 was lower than the statewide rate of 7.9% and the nationwide rate of 8.1%.
In 2019, Cochise County had a per capita personal income of $41,766. This PCPI ranked fifth in the state and was 91% of the state average of $46,058, and 74% of the national average of $56,490.
In July 2021, Cochise County's hotel/motel receipts were up 52.7% compared to July 2020 (after adjusting for inflation). From January through July 2021, countywide hotel/motel receipts were up 39.8% (compared to January-July 2020). Due to the COVID pandemic, Cochise County's annual hotel/motel receipts were down 25.5% in 2020.
In May 2021, the median price of homes sold in Cochise County was $215,000, according to the National Association of Realtors. That was up 15% from May 2020. The median days on market in May was 56, up from 54 in May 2020. As of June 2021, there were 1,713 homes listed for sale in Cochise County.
It’s a great website to get a good idea of what’s been happening in the county economy and in each of the communities within Cochise County.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com