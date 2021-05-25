A water project happening in Tombstone this month reminded us of the historic Huachuca Water Company’s 27-mile pipeline that was once the city’s main source for the resource.
Sierra Vista contractor KE&G Construction Inc. has recently installed 4,640 linear feet of 6-inch water main between 10th Street and State Route 80 on Safford Street in the community. The project is being paid for with a government grant and replaces the 2- and 3-inch outdated lines on the residential street.
The story of another pipeline dates back to 1882. Fed by 23 natural springs in Miller and Carr canyons, the 27-mile main is the longest gravity-fed-only pipeline in the nation. It’s survived both financial and natural calamities throughout its 139-year history. The Huachuca Water Company was eventually purchased by the city of Tombstone for just $10 after the business went broke in 1903.
During the Monument Fire in 2011, the pipeline was shut off when debris from the blaze threatened to contaminate the water. Firefighters were able to tap into the main in Nicksville to utilize the water to battle the wildfire.
As far as we know, the water supply and the pipeline still contribute to Tombstone’s water supply, providing residents with naturally fresh spring water.
Our neighbor near Tucson has a bull problem.
If you’re thinking there’s too much foolish nonsense talk in the Green Valley area, you would be wrong.
This is literally a problem with bulls.
Earlier this month Sahuarita police shot and killed a bull authorities said was posing an ongoing threat in the community. Police spokesman Lt. Mike Falquez said the agency received a call about three bulls and one was shot a short time later “because of all the pedestrian traffic in the area.”
Lt. Falquez said several bulls have been moving among parks, neighborhoods and across roads, “and we don’t want the public to get hurt.”
Falquez said the other two bulls “got away from us,” and would have also been dispatched.
Police have met with the Department of Agriculture and the state Veterinarian’s Office to look for other bulls in the area to tranquilize them. Authorities said they will use hired cowboys to “ … take them into custody without euthanizing them.”
The bull shot by police was estimated at about 1,000 pounds and was buried on State Trust Land, Lt. Falquez said.
The bulls and wild horses have been an ongoing problem for years. The problem grew last summer when the state saw little monsoon activity and the bulls stuck around for months rather than just weeks as they searched for food and water in populated areas.
Barry Corbin had to change his plans to attend the 40th annual celebration of Wyatt Earp Days in Tombstone this Memorial Day Weekend. Corbin, a movie and television star, was presented another opportunity to star in a new movie, which has prompted him to “saddle up and hit the road,” according to Gordon Anderson, a promoter of the weekend.
Corbin will be sending along some autographed items and he has promised he will make it to Tombstone in the not too distant future for a three-day weekend stay.
