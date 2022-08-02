It didn’t take long for the sheriff to list a string of fatalities when he was asked how many people have died from "load car" crashes while fleeing from law enforcement within the past two years.
There was another fatality on Thursday in Benson at the State Route 90 intersection with Interstate 10. Authorities attempted to make a traffic stop on Davis Road, then disengaged when speeds topped 100 miles an hour.
Shortly after that, an SUV turning left at the intersection of Whetstone Commerce Drive and SR 90 was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The fleeing Ford Expedition blew through the crossing and crashed into the turning vehicle.
A male passenger in the speeding SUV was killed instantly, the driver — a 20-year-old Tucson woman — almost bled to death if not for the quick and heroic actions of a responding officer. Two undocumented passengers in the SUV were injured and taken to the hospital.
“People really need to be on the lookout for these vehicles,” Sheriff Mark Dannels said. “This is happening way too often.”
He pointed to the October 2021 crash in Whetstone that killed a Benson woman, Wanda Sitoski, on her way to a birthday party in her honor. He remembered a rollover crash in Bisbee that killed two undocumented migrants when they were thrown from the vehicle.
“There was a crash in Tucson that killed three people, but that incident started here in Hereford when the load car was spotted speeding and law enforcement made an attempt to stop, but disengaged when the vehicle took off,” he said.
Through July, 94 licensed drivers have been apprehended for “failure to yield,” by the Sheriff’s Department. That’s an average of more than 13 every month, more than three every week. These are motorists who don’t stop at red lights or stop signs and endanger others by ignoring traffic laws.
“That’s only the one’s we’re able to catch,” Dannels said. “We disengage if it endangers the safety of others.”
Most of the yield failures are happening in Bisbee, with 19 reported just last month. Sierra Vista and Willcox are also reporting substantial numbers of these offenses, but nowhere near what’s happening in Bisbee.
Border-related crimes are also at an alarming rate in Bisbee this year. Through the first seven months, more than 70% of the 614 border crimes have been recorded in the city.
“We turn over anyone who is undocumented to the Border Patrol,” Dannels said. “So those numbers aren’t everything that’s happening because of the influx of people crossing illegally.”
The sheriff credited the support his agency has received from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, which has been instrumental in providing funds to cover the costs related and resulting from the massive increase in border activity. Dannels estimated the state has provided tens of millions of dollars to purchase vehicles and equipment for his agency. Funds have also been allocated to make sure there are enough deputies on staff.
“Without the governor’s support, we would be in the red,” Dannels said.
Considering the substantial increase in traffic fatalities, the rise in border-related crimes, and the surge in dangerous driving offenses, Dannels doesn’t back down from labeling what’s happening in Cochise County, and in other border communities, a true “crisis.”