Read with interest the plans of the Sierra Vista Unified School District to install digital signs outside schools, at the football field and at other district sites.
There goes about $1 million.
We are reminded of the raging debate that took place in this community and in the state centered on digital signs.
Let’s start this conversation with an opinion that digital signs are a good thing, not a bad thing. More information can be displayed, the signs usually don’t create a distraction, and overall, these electronic billboards can be changed out much easier than the stagnant messages that are not digital.
We have a bias favoring billboards. This author’s grandfather made his way to this country – legally – from Canada, and among his first jobs was posting billboards in Iowa for movie companies. He would pack lunches for himself and his daughter and rev up the Model T, driving to a sign location, take down the old billboard, and put up the new display.
It usually involved mixing a bucket of pasty glue, and carefully attaching a thick paper sign to a large billboard.
Today’s electronic messaging has completely changed the industry.
Changes are made from a remote keyboard, uploading graphic files, or new language, quickly and conveniently. Think about the digital displays you see while traveling on a highway. The Arizona Department of Transportation invited the public to submit suggested messages for electronic road signs all over the state, encouraging themes to discourage drunk driving, get a COVID shot, or other public service announcements. All the changes were completed by manipulating a computer in Phoenix, including the messages displayed on State Route 90 outside Huachuca City.
The issue isn’t the technology, it’s the brightness.
Here’s where the controversy erupted in Sierra Vista, and then in the state Legislature and Cochise County. We can remember a raging debate involving a special committee of community members who were charged with defining how bright digital sign displays could be in the city.
The reason?
Dark skies. Not so much in this corner of Arizona, but in more metropolitan areas already enduring light pollution, the arrival of a digital sign can mean people lose their view of the stars at night. Enough amateur astronomers and night sky enthusiasts are populating our community that there was genuine concern when a local restaurant wanted to install a digital sign along SR 92 on the city’s southeast side.
The owners of Culver’s restaurant, Kevin and Sandra Adams, were among the first to be put through the bureaucratic ringer on the number of “nits” the digital sign outside their eatery would be allowed to display.
Ultimately their application for a digital sign created something of a reckoning that the community failed to have a regulation on how bright an electronic sign can broadcast its message. The local Culver’s couple can take solace in knowing that among their contributions to the community, their request for a digital sign prompted a new building provision that limits how bright a display can be, thereby preserving our night skies.
At the state level, the unfortunate influences of money and politics almost allowed huge, brightly-lit billboards to be erected along Interstate 10 in Cochise County. Lake Havasu legislator Sonny Borrelli was at one time in the pocket of lobbyists who wanted to propagate the state with signs similar to those that knock out the night sky in Phoenix.
Thankfully, his efforts failed and Cochise County, and other parts of the state, can still enjoy the beautiful, dark night sky, free of overwhelming light pollution.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com