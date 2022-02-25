Much like the tradition of Punxsutawney Phil, most of hardened veterans of Arizona pay no heed to the proverb about the first day of March.
Punxsutawney Phil made his annual prediction on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, as another major winter storm brought heavy snow, ice and freezing rain to a large portion of the country. Legend has it that if the rodent doesn’t see his shadow, it will be an early spring. If he does, well, then forecasters expect a long winter.
Weather prognosticators rely on similar science for the first day in March. If the weather is mild on March 1, then the month enters like a lamb and will end with bad weather at the end of the month. If the first day is wintery, cold and stormy, then it will be long forgotten after good weather arrives at the end of the month.
Elsewhere in these United States, these forecasts are the fodder of hope for those enduring the wrath of Old Man Winter.
Here, in sunny and warm Southern Arizona, neither of these traditional expressions have much meaning. Groundhog Day could be considered the first day of spring, if judged by expected weather conditions, and by March, we’re wearing hats and lotion to protect us from the sun.
• • •
We’re nearing the end of an era.
Friday the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the relaxation of its mask recommendation. People will soon be told they don’t have to “mask up” when they are indoors at a venue with lots of other people.
It’s a signal that the pandemic is beginning to wane.
Not that everyone will stop wearing masks. We expect there will still be those who are wary of contracting an illness and will continue to wear facial coverings. We won’t be surprised to see people wearing masks while driving along in their car. Or, people who don facial coverings while walking outside.
It’s their choice and we don’t judge.
What will be interesting will be who in the retail and entertainment industry continue to wear masks. For many, there was comfort in seeing the fast-food worker preparing meals wearing a mask. We didn’t mind seeing the deli counter attendant, cutting cheese, wearing a mask. There was a level of comfort in seeing vendors at the Farmer’s Market wearing masks.
When it’s no longer required for these professions to wear masks, will we still have confidence that what they are handling or serving, is “clean?”
Certainly, we didn’t worry about it before February of 2020.
• • •
Tuesday is the first day of Mardi Gras. Wednesday is Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent.
Mardi Gras is French for "Fat Tuesday," reflecting the practice of the last night of eating rich, fatty foods before the ritual Lenten sacrifices and fasting of the Lenten season.
Mardi Gras arrived in North America as a French Catholic tradition with the Le Moyne brothers in the late 17th century, when King Louis XIV sent the pair to defend France's claim on the territory of Louisiana, which included what are now the U.S. states of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and part of eastern Texas.
There isn’t anything comparable to the celebration that happens each year in New Orleans, but many in this corner of Arizona do make a lifestyle commitment to sacrifice something during Lent, which ends April 16.
Easter is the following day, April 17.
