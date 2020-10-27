We’re a bit surprised by the list of top-selling costumes for Halloween, 2020.
The annual Google Frightgeist puts “witches” at the top of the costume list this year. Frightgeist is the product of Google’s massive search engine. The technology colossus assembles its list based on what people look for when they query Halloween costumes.
Second on the list is “dinosaurs,” followed by Harley Quinn costumes, replicating the character outfit in the “Suicide Squad” movie.
No where on the list is “doctor,” which we thought might be popular this year due to the pandemic. Nor is Donald Trump on the list, which is unusual because past Halloweens have usually included masks that feature the face of the current president.
Others among the top 50 on the Frightgeist list include Spiderman, cowboy, Fortnite, ninja, zombie and other familiar costumes.
Google also localizes its list of Halloween costumes. People in Twin Falls, Idaho, can expect to see plenty of Tinker Bells on Halloween night. Phoenix residents are obsessed with Groot, the fictional character appearing in comic books published by Marvel Comics. Groot was also a character in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Tucson trick-or-treaters are likely to show up as clowns.
The Google Frightgeist website is a fun way to find out what’s popular for Halloween this year, based on costumes that people search for on the internet.
It’s available at frightgeist.withgoogle.com.
* *
If this were a “normal” year, which 2020 is clearly not, then we could be a bit more confident in relating the volume of candy that will be distributed this year on Halloween.
In past years, according to Business Insider magazine, Americans spend nearly $2.6 billion on candy for Halloween.
What you buy depends on where you live.
Candystore.com reports Arizona trick-or-treaters are most likely to receive Snickers in their bag. The Grand Canyon State bought 956,333 pounds of the candy bar, followed by Hot Tamales and Hershey Kisses.
The traditional Halloween favorite, Candy Corn, is the most popular Halloween treat in seven states, including Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, and Rhode Island.
* *
If the pandemic has made it difficult to keep your weight under control, just wait.
The New York Times reports that the average person will pack on at least five pounds this holiday season.
Add that to the extra pounds resulting from “working at home” during the pandemic, and we’re expecting lots of gym memberships for Christmas presents this year!
The Times reports that weight gain begins after Halloween, with all the candy around the household. After that, they report the average person gains one to two pounds from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Makes you wish, in an odd way, that the favorite Halloween treat was celery!
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com