Anyone who enjoys history, casual strolls through collections of interesting artifacts and the experience of “hands-on” exhibits probably shares the appreciation of museums.
Cochise County is blessed with several places visitors can enjoy local history. Sierra Vista has the Henry F. Hauser Museum at 2950 E. Tacoma St. The museum, founded in 2000, is named for the former college football star, avid golfer, career soldier, city council member and city magistrate, school board member and former mayor of Sierra Vista.
With generous support from the Sierra Vista Historical Society, the Hauser museum collects and preserves library and archival materials, photographs, memorabilia and artifacts associated with local history, business establishments, water and ranching.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It’s also online. You can take a “virtual tour” of the Hauser museum collection at henryhauser.pastperfectonline.com.
Willcox has two museums, with one featuring Rex Allen and the other offering a complete history of the Chiricahua region.
The museum featuring Rex Allen opened in 1989 to honor the famous hometown boy who became the last of the singing cowboys of Western movie fame. You’ll see memorabilia from his lifetime success in rodeo, radio, movies and television. It’s open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, and on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Chiricahua Regional Museum and Research Center honors the people who created the rich heritage of the area. The museum features the history and culture of the Chiricahua Apaches from Chief Cochise to Geronimo. Also featured are a variety of exhibits including Willcox town history, military, cattle ranching and rocks and minerals.
Located inside the historic Toggery store at 128 E. Maley in Willcox, the museum features books, photos, maps, newspapers, family histories and land and legal records for Willcox and the surrounding towns.
It’s open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Across the street is the Research Center, which also displays interesting artifacts. The center is open Wednesday and Thursday and by appointment.
The “granddaddy” of all museums is found near Benson.
Located in Texas Canyon near Cochise Stronghold is the Amerind Museum. William Shirley Fulton established this unique museum and art gallery in 1937 as a private nonprofit anthropological and archaeological research center for Native American cultures.
Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Go online to amerind.org or call 520-586-3666 to find out more about this museum, located at 2100 N. Amerind Road in Dragoon.
Of course, the entire city of Tombstone is something of a museum unto itself. There’s the O.K. Corral, the Gunfighters Hall of Fame, the Rose Tree Museum and the Courthouse State Historic Park. The courthouse was built in 1882 in the shape of a Greek cross. It once housed the offices of the sheriff, recorder, treasurer, Board of Supervisors, jail and courtrooms of Cochise County. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Douglas-Williams House in Douglas features period rooms honoring the Douglas and Williams families, spaces with regularly changed displays, a research library and specialty areas.
This museum is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We’re sure we’re missing a few here in Cochise County. Send us an email and let us know your favorite local museum!
Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com