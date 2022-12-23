If you are in a good mood, enjoying Christmas, gathered with family and friends, and feel toasty while snuggling by the burning embers in the fireplace, don’t read this. Turn on the television and surf directly to the Comedy Central or the History Channel or Arts and Entertainment.
Don’t look at the news, don’t get angry about what’s happening in sports and don’t waste your good spirits on a bad movie.
And don’t read this column. We don’t want to ruin your holiday.
For the remaining few, be prepared to feel your ears get hot as you digest the financial state of our union.
America’s national debt now tallies more than $31.4 trillion.
We made the mistake of visiting the webpage usdebtclock.org, which tracks the rapid accumulation of our national debt. We encourage you to visit the website, and maybe even consider downloading the mobile app now offered by those who developed the site.
Consider that a single trillion is 1,000 billion. And that it takes 1,000 million to make a single billion.
The size of the national debt means that if we divided how much is owned by every U.S. taxpayer, it breaks down to $248,582. For many taxpayers, even if they sold their house it wouldn’t generate enough money to pay off the national debt.
The same website informs us that the size of our debt is roughly 122% more than our Gross Domestic Product, which is the total value of goods and services provided by this nation in a single year.
In fact, if we collected every dollar in every denomination currently in circulation throughout the entire world, we would still fall $10 trillion short of the money needed to pay off the national debt.
And don’t think about putting it on your credit card. This nation already owes $1.2 trillion in credit card debt, and we’re pretty sure trying to add another $31 trillion would max out the card and the transaction would be declined.
We are reminded of the well-known comment voiced by Everett Dirksen, a Republican senator from Illinois, who uttered the following statement while appearing on the Johnny Carson television show in the 1960s.
“A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money!”
• • •
We also looked at the amount the “average” American spends on Christmas gifts. This year, due in large part to inflation and the state of the economy, the average is $65 less than last year, and totals $867, according to a poll conducted by Gallup, a reputable polling firm.
The Gallup Poll also found Americans have decreased their spending expectations for the first time since 2020.
The projected less spending comes amid the decreasing value of the dollar due to inflation.
The Labor Department's inflation calculator shows that $100 in December of last year had the same buying power as $106 does now.
• • •
Hollywood is in an uproar over the world-renown sign, located atop Mount Lee in the Beachwood Canyon neighborhood.
Outgoing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, on his last day in office, signed an executive directive to light up the sign to honor the 100th anniversary of the well-known display. Incoming Mayor Karen Bass immediately rescinded the order.
The Hollywood sign was originally intended to be a temporary promotion of a new subdivision, but has become the brand for America’s entertainment capital.
Residents have long contended that illuminating the sign creates traffic and safety issues, as visitors flock to the area at night to see the illuminated sign, along with potential harm to wildlife.
For now, it’s lights off and the sign is visible only during daylight hours.