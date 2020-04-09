We are supporting health care workers who, even in SoCo, are caring for some really sick patients. People are making masks, donating other PPE, and generally applauding the courage and persistence of doctors, nurses, cleaners, and all. We must do our best NOT to meet them at their places of business. Be careful, readers. Besides the indignity of meeting EMTs in their hazmat suits, it’s embarrassing to bleed all over from a careless knife while cutting veggies.
A side note: knife sharpening services should be considered essential. 1. Dull knives don’t cut well. 2. Dull knives are more likely to cut fingers than sharp knives. 3. Cut fingers lead to emergency room visits. 4. Emergency rooms should be reserved for people who are really sick. Therefore. 5. Knife sharpeners are essential workers.
Two online resources caught our eye this week. The first was an article on Slate by Steve Casner, author of a book called “Careful.” He makes point after point about how we need to think through our actions now more than ever. We shouldn't take unnecessary risks. Please don’t stand on a chair when you should use a ladder. Please think about the trajectory of a kitchen knife when cutting bagels or carrots. Casner reports that “kitchen knives alone account for roughly 400,000 ER visits each year.” Yes, wash glassware, but take it slow. Be aware of how the glass contacts the sponge in your hand and where you set it when you’re done. Get someone to remind you to blow out those romantic candles and watch pots on the stove.
For kind and entertaining reminders about home safety, follow Quinn the Quarantine Fox. Quinn is a creation of Joseph Galbo at the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Quinn’s suggestions are quick and pointed memes starring a serious fox and household objects: a pan “unattended cooking is the number one cause of home fires;” a smoke alarm “your smoke alarm is co-starring in your work calls, America!” Quinn also bids everyone a safe good night, and reminds us we get to care for each other again tomorrow.