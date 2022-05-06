Say hello to your mother for me!
Happy Mother’s Day to everyone blessed to hold that prestigious title and please make sure you call you mom today.
Did you know that more phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year? These holiday conversations with mom often cause phone traffic to spike by as much as 37%, according to history.com. Today the cost of a long distance call home to mom can’t be measured as easily as it once was on an itemized phone bill of the past, so don’t cut that call short, especially if you have an unlimited wireless plan. Calling home to mom on any day is a priceless act of love and respect.
Did you also know that Mother’s Day in the United States has been around for 108 years and was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908 but didn’t become an official U.S. holiday in 1914? Jarvis’ mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis of West Virginia, prior to the Civil War helped start “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs” to teach local women how to properly care for their children. The clubs later helped unify a region of the country still divided over the Civil War. In 1868 Jarvis organized “Mothers’ Friendship Day,” where mothers gathered with former Union and Confederate soldiers to promote reconciliation.
It was Anna Jarvis who pushed forward with the pursuit of honoring mothers after her mother’s death in 1905. Her conception of Mother’s Day was a way to honor the sacrifices mothers made for their children. Jarvis gained financial backing from a Philadelphia department store owner named John Wanamaker and in May 1908 organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia. Wanamaker benefited that day when thousands of people attended a Mother’s Day event at one of his retail stores.
After the success of her first Mother’s Day Jarvis resolved to see her holiday added to the national calendar. She argued that American holidays were biased toward male achievements and started a letter writing campaign to newspapers and prominent politicians urging the adoption of a special day honoring motherhood.
Her persistence paid off in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
Despite the fact her first Mother’s Day celebration included a bit of retail therapy, Jarvis later in life denounced the holiday’s commercialization of flowers, cards and gifts. She spent the latter part of her life trying to remove it from the calendar.
If you are one who agrees with Jarvis, we have an amazing opportunity in Sierra Vista to stop and smell the roses for free with a stroll through the Discovery Gardens located on the UA Sierra Vista/CAST campus at 1140 N. Columbo. Master Gardener Jan Groth shared this week that everything is gorgeously in bloom right now. The Discovery Garden is open to the public Monday through Friday from approximately 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring along a snack, take a well-deserved break and soak up the sun with the birds, bees and bountiful flowers.
Anna Jarvis had originally conceived of Mother’s Day as a day of personal celebration between mothers and families. Her version of the day involved wearing a white carnation as a badge and visiting one’s mother or attending church services. But once Mother’s Day became a national holiday, it was not long before florists, card companies and other merchants capitalized on its popularity.
