We know tomorrow is Memorial Day.
We know it’s not Veterans Day.
Despite that knowledge we were struck by a recent report that shows Arizona has among the nation’s highest number of World War II veterans. A recent report by the U.S. Census Bureau relates that World War II veterans totaled around 500,000 in 2020, and the Census Bureau estimates that by 2030, only 8,000 WWII veterans will remain. These veterans live in every state in the U.S., but large states like California (53,807), Florida (48,220), and New York (31,730) have the largest total counts of WWII veterans.
Arizona had 11,775 WWII veterans, which represented about 8.4% of the population of residents 85 and older in 2020. This ranked the state 16th among states for its percentage of vets in the 85 and older crowd. Oregon was first, with about 10%.
• • •
An email from State Representative Gail Griffin this week reminded us of her awareness that Cochise County is on the front line of the nation’s border crisis.
Rep. Griffin spearheaded a proclamation dated May 25, signed by 30 fellow members of the House, denouncing the current crisis with respect to the southern border.
The proclamation states:
“Whereas, in the past fiscal year, the number of illegal drugs seized has skyrocketed, including 10,000 pounds of fentanyl, 180,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 86,000 pounds of cocaine, 5,000 pounds of heroin and 311,000 pounds of marijuana. Likewise, criminal activity has soared, with law enforcement documenting 60 homicides, 1,178 assaults, 2,138 drug-related or drug trafficking arrests, 825 burglaries, 1,629 (intoxicated driving), 336 weapons arrests and 488 sexual assaults;
“Therefore, Representative Gail Griffin and the following members of the House of Representatives of the State of Arizona denounce the continued breach of our nation's southern border and support safe communities, immediate, decisive action to secure the border and alleviate the security and humanitarian crises associated with illegal immigration.”
We sincerely hope the proclamation makes a difference.
• • •
Douglas has one of the highest unemployment rates in Arizona. The city reported 6.9% unemployment for April 2022, according to the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group.
Statewide, the unemployment rate is 3.2% – which is the same number being reported by Sierra Vista. Bisbee has one of the lowest rates in the state at 1.5%, and Benson is reporting 2.1% unemployment.
• • •
We keep our eye on Los Angeles for the latest trends
Friday the city of Angeles council adopted an ordinance that’s expected to result in most new homes and businesses coming equipped with electric space heaters, electric water heaters and electric stovetops.
More than 50 California cities and counties have adopted similar rules banning or discouraging gas hookups in new homes. The likely outcome of LA's new policy is that most new buildings will come equipped with electric heat pumps for space heating and cooling, plus electric water heaters and induction stoves that use magnets to heat food. It’s part of a national movement, with the Biden administration preparing to distribute billions of dollars in federal funds to make homes more energy-efficient — including helping them switch from gas to electric appliances.
Isn’t this the same state that has been living with rolling blackouts and shortages of electrical power the past few years after shifting most of its energy generation to solar and other renewable sources, and away from more reliable forms of power?
Adding to the electricity load would seem like the least likely solution to that problem.
