It’s over.
Oh, sure, the heckling and bickering continues on the television and in other daily media, but for the most part, the election is over.
No longer will negative campaign ads consume most programming breaks on television. Soon we will begin to see signs disappear from intersection rights-of-way and other public spaces. We can attend public events without concern that a wanna-be candidate will seek us out and shake our hand.
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 9, and we’re now hours past the closing of polling places and the toil of tabulating ballots is well underway, if not completed for some contests.
Collectively, let’s take a deep breath and enjoy this moment after months of chaos, annoying campaign ads and divisive politics.
Let’s enjoy at least until next week, when former President Donald Trump has hinted, he will kick off his campaign to get back in the White House …
• • •
We admit to being completely confused by the job market lately.
Last week Amazon announced it would freeze hiring. Credit card processor Stripe and ride-hailing company Lyft announced significant layoffs. Twitter slashed half its workforce and Meta, formerly Facebook, announced tens thousands would be sent packing.
Yet the unemployment rate barely budged and hiring in October topped 220,000, which continued a streak of strong employment numbers that has remained steady for months.
Same goes for interest rates and the housing market. Usually, when interest rates climb, demand for housing drops. Recent history, going back 50 years, shows those two factors are invariably connected. When interest rates are low, housing demand explodes.
In today’s economy, the Fed keeps bumping up the interest rate and the cost of borrowing money has gotten significantly more expensive, but there is still strong demand for housing.
There is strong demand in what are classified as “low-cost cities,” where the median listing for a home is less than $400,000. The WSJ/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index looks at real-estate and non-housing indicators to determine its listing, which is published every quarter.
Yuma ranked 10th in the nation last month on the “emerging housing markets” list. The only other area representing Arizona was the Phoenix area suburb classified as Mesa and Scottsdale, which came in 83rd.
Sierra Vista probably doesn’t qualify as large enough to make the list, but let’s hope the city’s housing demand remains strong, despite the dark outlook for the economy.
Local residents can expect to see activity in the near future at the Tribute property, located immediately east of Pueblo del Sol across State Route 92. Castle and Cooke has been continuing the local housing expansion at its other subdivision properties in the city and now appears poised to begin its planned community development project with the build out of space for about 300 new homes.
We’ll be watching!
• • •
Speaking of a confusing job market, at the same time employers appear to be pulling back, some companies are pulling out the stops to keep their workers happy and loyal.
For example.
Employees at the plush new West Coast headquarters for the cosmetics company, L’Oreal in El Segundo, California, enjoy a concierge who will fill their cars with gas, pick up their laundry, retrieve their dogs from day care or do any other task asked by workers.
The remodeled office building offers employees a fitness center, restaurant, juice cafe and a cabana-like bar that serves coffee drinks and, depending on the occasion, alcohol.
Considering all the perks, it’s no wonder employees at this company choose to go to the office instead of working remotely!
