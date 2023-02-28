It’s a difficult decision.
This newspaper, along with others in the Wick Communications chain, has decided to drop “Dilbert,” the hilarious comic strip generated from the mind of Scott Adams.
We’re not alone.
“The USA Today Network, which includes hundreds of newspapers, Cleveland’s Plain Dealer, the San Antonio Express-News, the Washington Post and other publications all said they would stop publishing “Dilbert,” which has poked fun at corporate drudgery for decades,” states the Wall Street Journal.
Adams, 65, called Black Americans a “hate group” in a racist rant he posted online last week. He made his comments in response to a poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports, an independent media company specializing in the collection and publication of public opinion information since 2003.
Why do this? Why deprive the reading public of among the most humorous comic strips in the syndication industry?
It certainly isn’t a healthy move for newspapers. Comics, especially quality strips like the Dilbert character created by Adams, drive readership and subscriptions. At a time when newspapers are facing unprecedented challenges, why make things even more difficult?
Because we, as a society, have made progress and stepping back is not acceptable. A generation ago, what Adams said might have gone unnoticed and simply been accepted as “ … the way things are.”
Not today. The progress we as a national community have made toward equity, social justice and diversity cannot be lost by accepting what we know is not progress toward those goals.
It’s truly heartbreaking that we have discovered another side of Scott Adams, and the consequence is the loss of his often-brilliant humor.
• • •
California has just ended its state of emergency for COVID-19.
Now, most of us have accepted the reality that some form of the coronavirus is going to be around for the immediate future. We’re still getting booster shots, and just like the flu, we’ve gradually accepted the idea that COVID isn’t over, it just isn’t as bad.
Not California.
Until Tuesday — almost two years from the days of shuttered movie theaters, gyms, restaurants and other public venues — the state has been living under a state of emergency.
Apparently, you can’t be too careful. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the emergency on March 4, 2020, which gave him broad executive powers to prevent the spread of the virus, including sheltering “in place,” to avoid contact with others. Of course, a short time later, he was spotted dining with lobbyist friends as a post French restaurant in Napa Valley.
Newsom recently said that his administration set the groundwork to end the state of emergency last year when he called off most of the remaining restrictions and began transitioning into a plan to live with the virus. The governor added that California is moving in the same direction as the Biden administration, which announced plans to let the federal coronavirus public health emergency expire May 11.
