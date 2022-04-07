Yesterday may have been “Opening Day” for Major League Baseball, but today, April 8, has more significance in history for those who follow America’s Pastime.
Today is the anniversary of Hank Aaron’s historic home run number 715, which he hit in 1974. He broke Babe Ruth’s all-time record, set in 1935. It’s also the anniversary of the first game managed by Frank Robinson, who in 1975 represented the first African American to manage an MLB team. And, it’s the anniversary of the first game pitched in 1989 by Jim Abbot, who was born without a right hand. Abbot pitched for the California Angels and lost his rookie debut, 7-0, to the Seattle Mariners. He went on to pitch for four teams and retired as one the MLB’s best hurlers in 1999.
An interesting lunch conversation sparked the serious question of where local governments will get the money to support public services in the future.
Right now communities in Cochise County are dependent on sales tax to capture enough revenue to provide police, fire and EMT services, maintain parks, and support other operations. The total sales tax rate in any given location can be broken down into state, county, city and special district rates. Arizona has a 5.6% sales tax and Cochise County collects an additional 0.5%, so the minimum sales tax rate in Cochise County is 6.1%, which does not include any city or special district taxes.
Ten communities in the county have the minimum sales tax, all of which are small. Hereford, Naco, Bowie, Elfrida, Pearce and a few others stick to the lowest rate in Cochise County.
Douglas, Bisbee and Tombstone have the highest overall sales tax rate. Douglas collects 9.9% of taxable sales, Bisbee and Tombstone are at 9.6%. Willcox brings in revenue with its 9.1% rate and Sierra Vista, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca are at 8.05%, which is considered among the lowest rates for a community of more than 40,000.
Collection of this “Transaction Privilege Tax” is handled by the state Department of Revenue, which distributes these funds according to the amount of the sales. Buy something for $100 in Sierra Vista and the state will return $8.05 to the city government.
Notably, the TPT reflects only brick-and-mortar sales. The tax is collected when transactions happen at the grocery store, at the bike shop, or when you buy a new pair of shoes at the department store.
The same transaction, if completed online, does not return the same amount of tax revenue to local governments. It has only been the last couple of years that state government has started collecting a sales tax from online transaction. Prior to that, some online stores collected and paid the state tax, but most transactions conducted on the World Wide Web were tax-free, providing a significant price advantage compared to local stores.
When state lawmakers decided it was time to enact a sales tax for online transactions, the formula that was adopted favored the state and large cities, like those in the Phoenix area and Tucson. Much less was left for rural communities, and the formula does not reflect where the purchase originated. So, someone in Bisbee buying online from Amazon could be generating sales tax revenue that helps state coffers or Phoenix city government, but it doesn’t do anything for Bisbee.
Recognizing that disparity, we have to wonder how long it will be until local governments in Cochise County stop being able to afford some of the public services we currently enjoy.
