The Lisa Marra we know is the consummate professional, beyond reproach, and brings the highest level of integrity to her job.
She’s the perfect elections director.
To appreciate her character and her expertise, consider her stature among other election directors across Arizona. Ms. Marra has been the state’s top election official among county directors representing all 15 counties in the state.
She served as a grant writer for Cochise County before taking over for Katie Howard as elections director at a time of turmoil. Ms. Howard was plagued with outdated, and frequently broken, election equipment. It wasn’t until the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, at the urging of former Supervisor Pat Call, invested about $1 million to upgrade the county’s election system that things got better.
Prior to that investment, tabulation equipment would frequently break down. For at least one election, Sheriff Mark Dannels personally delivered uncounted ballots to Graham County by helicopter to utilize that county’s tabulation equipment to tally the votes.
A constant throughout our county elections — literally for almost three decades — has been Martha Rodriguez, who retired earlier this month. Ms. Rodriguez started as a technician in the elections department and her proficiency, along with other impressive qualities, resulted in continuous promotion.
She retired as the second-in-command, as the deputy director.
Ms. Marra took over just as the county’s election modernization effort was being perfected. We went from 41 precincts where voters cast ballots at churches, schools and other public facilities during an election, to 18 “vote centers” where electronic voting machines and connection to the internet made it possible for quick and accurate tabulation. We also changed the rules to allow voters to cast their ballot in any of the 18 vote centers, because each location had a complete voter registration list that was maintained electronically, preventing anyone from casting more than one vote at more than one location.
It has worked flawlessly, and suddenly, Cochise County went from Arizona’s election laughing stock for our old, outdated equipment, to the envy of every other county in the state.
Ms. Marra took her job extremely seriously, enrolling in additional education opportunities and becoming active in the statewide association of election directors, where she was soon elected the organization’s president.
Until the seating of Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby on the Board of Supervisors and David Stevens as the County Recorder, Ms. Marra was highly valued for her expertise and well liked by the political parties in Cochise County.
Her decision to resign, if carried through, along with the decision by Ms. Rodriguez to retire, is a significant loss for Cochise County. What Ms. Judd, Mr. Crosby and Mr. Stevens have accomplished is the ruining of a well-run, trusted elections department.
Elections and voting are integral functions of a democracy. The success of these functions depends almost entirely on the public’s trust of the process. The experience and integrity of Ms. Marra and Ms. Rodriguez have contributed to a high level of public confidence in the Cochise County election results.
Without these officials, and left to the irrational and politically-motivated intentions of Judd, Crosby and Stevens, our county may very well return to its prominence as the laughing stock of Arizona, indeed, the nation.
We’ve already experienced a bit of that “fame,” thanks to the actions of our supervisors choosing to delay certification of the last election.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.