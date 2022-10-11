The newest political “lobby” in Sierra Vista isn’t teachers, it isn’t service industry workers, it’s firefighters.
We’ve noticed lots of new signs proclaiming endorsements for local candidates by the Professional Firefighters of Sierra Vista L4492. A candidate for mayor and two council members have earned the distinction from the union.
The backing caused a bit of controversy last month when a candidate broadcast his support from the trade group on his campaign Facebook page. That inspired Mayor Rick Mueller to issue a statement reminding candidates and city employees that endorsements are off limits.
“The city of Sierra Vista, its departments, and on-duty employees, cannot, by law, endorse any candidate for any political office,” the mayor stated. “I would like to stress that the city of Sierra Vista staff always maintains a neutral position in political campaigns and the city as an organization does not endorse any particular candidate or party.”
He went on to say the city “doesn’t recognize” the firefighters’ union, or any other employee union.
We’re pretty sure that last comment caught the attention of local firefighters and may have provided some of the inspiration for the recent campaign to advertise the group’s support for certain candidates.
Endorsements are not necessarily a good thing.
Several local public officials, notably Sheriff Mark Dannels, never endorse a candidate. The way he sees it, an endorsement can do as much harm as good, regardless of the election outcome. If the endorsed candidate wins, then there’s always the question of whether the incoming official is beholden to the person who provided the endorsement. If the candidate who doesn’t receive the endorsement wins the election, then there is a natural animosity.
Endorsements from trade groups — the police union, the teachers union, the firefighters — create similar challenges. If the candidates who received the endorsement win on Nov. 8, will they carry water (sorry, couldn’t resist the pun) for the group that backed their campaign? If those candidates don’t win and the outcome favors those who didn’t receive the endorsement, will it portend trouble between the union and our newly elected council members?
We see something similar in state and national campaigns when candidates distinguish themselves by announcing they have not taken donations from certain political action groups, like industry or businesses, for example. The statement is intended to assure voters that the candidate won’t be influenced by the lobby because they didn’t accept a contribution.
• • •
Los Angeles is the “new” Chicago.
The Windy City in the Midwest has a long and proven history of corruption. In fact, at the state level, four of the past 10 governors went to prison. Chicago, sometimes referred to as “ … the city that works,” has been known for its “pay to play” politics. Since 1973, the working city has had 30 aldermen convicted of corruption.
Headlines in LA this week have pointed to a City Hall in chaos.
“Three current or former City Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Former lawyers at the city attorney’s office are facing prison time in a legal scandal. The former head of the Department of Water and Power is serving time for bribery. And Mayor Eric Garcetti has not left office for a post in India because of allegations that the mayor’s office covered up sexual harassment by a top aide,” reports the Los Angeles Times.
Monday, the City Council President, Nury Martinez, stepped down from the office when a leaked audio recording revealed a closed-door meeting at which she and two colleagues discussed the city’s power structure in racial terms.
We in our Southeast Arizona communities can be thankful we don’t have those problems!
