Put Friday, March 10, on your calendar for the Teen Challenge of Arizona. This is a banquet tour that is landing in Sierra Vista on that Friday at Shiloh Christian Ministries, 1519 Avenida Del Sol, with the reception at 6 p.m. and the banquet at 7.

Teen Challenge provides “…youth, adults and families with an effective and comprehensive Christian Faith-based solution to life-controlling problems in order to become productive members of society. Teen Challenge of Arizona endeavors to help people become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, physically well and spiritually alive.”

