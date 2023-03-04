Put Friday, March 10, on your calendar for the Teen Challenge of Arizona. This is a banquet tour that is landing in Sierra Vista on that Friday at Shiloh Christian Ministries, 1519 Avenida Del Sol, with the reception at 6 p.m. and the banquet at 7.
Teen Challenge provides “…youth, adults and families with an effective and comprehensive Christian Faith-based solution to life-controlling problems in order to become productive members of society. Teen Challenge of Arizona endeavors to help people become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, physically well and spiritually alive.”
•••
Speaking of things to do, the Cochise County Music Festival is coming up March 17 to March 19 in Benson.
There’s a meeting of volunteers for the event today at Doc’s Watering Hole, and there’s still a need for people to pitch in, so attend at 2:30 p.m.
The festival is featuring lots of talent headlined by country music stars Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown, Clay Walker and lots of others.
It’s being held at the 4Ever Ranch, which is on the north side of I-10, just off Madison Street. Take the Ocotillo Road exit, turn north, turn toward the San Pedro golf course, then turn south on to Madison Street, and you will see the celebration!
It’s sure to be a good time, and if you can, turn out today and volunteer.
There’s a rumor floating in the coffee shops, daily diners and whispered at the office water fountain that an effort is underway to cancel the May 16 all-mail referendum on the proposed Cochise County jail district.
Unlike lots of hearsay which has no real origin, this one is tied to the insistence of our Board of Supervisors and Recorder to conduct a hand count of the ballots and utilize our million-dollar tabulation machines as a backup to audit the results.
We’ll keep an eye on this one and let you know.
•••
Driving east on Fry Boulevard last week, on the south side of the street just west of Lenzner Avenue, petitioners seeking signatures to oust Supervisor Tom Crosby were actively holding signs urging drivers to stop by and join the effort.
The recall campaign requires 4,865 signatures from registered voters within District 1, which encompasses most of Sierra Vista, all of Hereford, and a portion of Palominas.
Petitioners have until the first day in May to collect the total, which will then be turned over to the Recorder, who is now also the elections director, for verification.
We’ve never seen such an effort in the more-than-a-decade of actively covering the local political scene. This group is well-organized and working hard. They’ve even paid to post a billboard near the intersection of Highway 92 at Foothills Drive.
Here’s the irony.
Let’s pretend this group gets what it needs, and a recall election comes to fruition. What comes next is the vote, and we wonder whether those ballots will be hand counted, or machine tabulated? Considering his penchant for hand counting election ballots, don’t be surprised if Mr. Crosby lobbies to machine count these votes!