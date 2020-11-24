We’re ready for the holiday.
We’re ready for the parade on television, the big meal, football games and falling asleep on the couch.
We’re also ready to spread a few facts that will make those who enjoy this column appear a bit brighter than others joining in the celebration.
For example.
Each year, there are about 46 million turkeys cooked. Technically speaking, we’re also including Christmas and other holidays when the “big bird” may be appropriate as the main course meal. Nonetheless, The average American eats 16 pounds of turkey annually, and the average size of the birds served on Thanksgiving is 15 pounds.
And then there are the leftovers.
Thanks to Thanksgiving (pun intended) America invented the TV dinner, sort of. In 1953, an overzealous Swanson employee incorrectly estimated the number of frozen turkeys the company should order for Thanksgiving — and the company was left with 260 tons of excess turkey after the holiday. But rather than eat the loss (financially, we mean), salesman Gerry Thomas came up with the brilliant idea to create pre-made turkey dinners served in re-heatable individual trays, just like airline meals. By the end of 1954, Swanson had sold 10 million frozen turkey meals, and the TV dinner industry was born.
Most of us already know that the very first Thanksgiving in 1621 was a three-day festival. The first corn harvest of the settlers proved so successful that Governor William Bradford reportedly invited local residents and Native American allies to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Members of the Wampanoag tribe came bearing food to share, adding to the already bountiful feast and extending the holiday.
And then there’s the history of when Thanksgiving was officially proclaimed a “thing.”
When Thomas Jefferson was president, he refused to do it. Eventually, it took the brilliance and influence of Sarah Josepha Hale, who wrote the nursery rhyme, “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” and worked as a magazine editor. Thanks to her tireless efforts, she persuaded Abraham Lincoln to make Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863 during the Civil War. Originally established to occur on the fourth Thursday, there was a three-year period when it was on the third Thursday because President Roosevelt thought it was good for the economy to have an extra week of shopping for the holidays. In 1942 Congress approved its return to the fourth Thursday in November.
Finally, Arizona has the distinction as one of four states that has a community with “turkey” in its name.
Turkey Creek, a community with fewer than 1,000 residents, is located in Navajo County. Other states with the distinction include Louisiana, Texas and North Carolina.
We’re wishing everyone best wishes for Thanksgiving! Enjoy the holiday, count your blessings and remember all the reasons you have to be thankful!
