Are you wagering on the Super Bowl?
If not, you may be in a minority. The American Gaming Association estimates that $6 billion was wagered on the 2019 Super Bowl. Only $325 million of that was at legal U.S. sportsbooks, both online and retail.
Those numbers are expected to climb this year, despite the pandemic and a dramatic reduction in attendance at the game. Only 22,000 will be allowed to sit in the stands, which compares to crowds of 65,000 or more in past years.
Attendance may be the only number that declines this year.
The lowest price for a ticket to the “Big Game” is already $8,613, on the resale market, which is a 30 percent increase over last year. The average ticket price for the past five years has been $5,506.
About 30 percent of those who will be attending the game are vaccinated health care workers from the Tampa Bay area. The NFL announced last month that it was paying for 7,500 of these workers to attend the game. That leaves 14,500 tickets up for sale, and the “shortage” may be one of the reasons for the skyrocketing price at the gate.
About 72 percent of Americans have said they are unlikely to host or attend a Super Bowl party this year, according to the online financial services firm, WalletHub.
Despite travel hardships and other restrictions resulting from the pandemic, Tampa Bay is expecting the game will generate about $276 million in local tourism.
This will also be a year of firsts. It will be the first time a woman, Sarah Thomas, will be a referee at a Super Bowl game. It’s the first time in the 55-year history of the game it will be played in one of the participating team’s home stadium — Tampa Bay. It’s the first time that cash will not be accepted for transactions at the game. Everything from the tickets to concessions and parking will be paid by electronic means. It will be the first time in 37 years that Budwiser will not be advertising during the game. Instead, the Anheuser-Busch InBev beer will use the marketing dollars to support COVID-19 vaccine awareness and access.
Speaking of advertising, the cost for a 30-second television ad during the game is about $5.5 million, according to the Associated Press.
This year there are lots of newcomers in the advertising pool. While Pepsi continues to sponsor the halftime show (about $7 million) and Frito-Lay will be the game sponsor, there are new commercials coming from Chipotle, e-commerce company Mercari, online car dealer Vroom and Huggies.
If the only reason you tune into the Big Game is to watch the commercials, you might be interested in getting a sneak peek at what’s coming. Navigate your browser to eonline.com, and search for “Super Bowl” to get an early look at the commercials set for Sunday.
