As a newsroom, and speaking as a former reporter and editor, you have to be proud of Managing Editor Andrew Paxton this week and his face-to-face meeting with people protesting outside the newspaper on Wednesday.
There are a variety of responses when this situation arises, and most would be considered acceptable. You can do nothing, you can call the police, or you can walk out to the protesters and engage in a civil discussion on why they are there.
Andrew chose Option 3, stepping outside to talk.
He reported back on the NABUR smartphone app: “I spoke with several of the protesters who came to our office Wednesday to learn more about what they are upset about. The three gentlemen I spoke with expressed concerns over our coverage regarding the elections and said that we were only telling half the story.
“While I don't agree with their views on our coverage, I appreciate the fact they spoke with me in a civilized manner. I gave them my contact information and asked them to continue sharing their thoughts on our coverage with us.”
That’s exactly how it’s done. Keeping the newspaper open to a community of differing opinions in a civilized manner is the secret to a better publication and a better, more informed public.
Well done, Mr. Paxton.
• • •
I’ll be honest, the word “conscience” is trouble for this writer. Perhaps that’s an indication that I’m lacking a conscience. Maybe the concept of a conscience is complete anathema.
We only got it right in this passage thanks to an email from “DB.” The email states: “In your column you wrote the following: ‘Yet, without people like Tricia, we lose our environmental ‘conscious.' (Emphasis added), and ‘But we do need an environmental ‘conscious.' ’’ (Emphasis added, again).
The word conscious is an adjective meaning: "aware of and responding to one's surroundings; awake … having knowledge of something; aware. We are conscious of the extent of the problem."
“The word you should have used is conscience, a noun meaning: ‘1. an inner feeling or voice viewed as acting as a guide to the rightness or wrongness of one's behavior.
“As in, ‘we lose our environmental conscience."
Thank you DB, we’ll keep working on it.
• • •
We don’t recognize Daylight Saving Time in Arizona. The clocks here stay the same all year around.
There’s a good chance, however, that you have a family member or friend who is affected by this biannual happening.
Sunday, they will be setting their clocks forward an hour.
There are two points to be made. One grammatical, and DB, you would appreciate this: It’s Daylight Saving Time, not Daylight Savings Time. We can’t bank the time, so there are no savings.
Secondly, and this affects those with friends in places where the clocks do change, you now have to add another hour to our collective time difference. If your friend lives in New York, there’s a three-hour difference. In Chicago, there is a two-hour difference. In Los Angeles, our clocks will now show the same time as local residents, instead of an hour behind.
We have a somewhat funny story growing up in a DST state. Father, who was the owner and publisher of the local weekly newspaper, got the date for DST wrong one year, and got in trouble with the local bank. According to the bank manager, based on the information provided by the local newspaper, the bank reset the timer on opening its vault. As a result, customers were unable to complete transactions on the Monday morning after the wrong date, because the vault was inaccessible.