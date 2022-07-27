We’re getting fatter, but we’re not losing any sleep over it.
Two surveys popped into the email box this week, comparing the obesity rate of Cochise County with the rest of Arizona, and assessing the nation’s healthiest sleepers.
We’re doing well with sleep. The state ranks 33rd in the nation for its percentage of “insufficient” sleepers. These are defined as anyone who gets less than seven hours of sleep on any given night. According to the survey, just under 2.7 million Arizona residents, about 35 percent of the state population, fail to get enough shut eye.
The website, CountingSheep.net, analyzed county health rankings across the country to determine where the unhealthiest sleepers in America reside. After gathering that data, the researchers turned to Google to measure how many times people searched for information on sleep medication and determined that 234,960 online inquiries were made on the subject.
“This means that just 9 percent of Arizonans who suffer from insomnia treat the condition with sleep medication, ranking the state’s residents among the nation’s healthiest sleepers in America,” the press release states.
Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska ranked the unhealthiest, while Ohio, California and Michigan were the top three.
And then there’s the bad news.
A website dedicated to weightlifting and helping people live “stronger, healthier lifestyles” reports that county health data in Arizona shows residents in Cochise County are among the most obese in the state.
Cochise County reported its residents are 10% “fatter” than in 2012, ranking the second most obese in the Grand Canyon State. Overall, Arizona ranked 48 among the 50 states on weight gain compared to a decade ago, weighing in at 7 percentage points more than in 2012.
• • •
Robert Cohen needs an answer.
He writes: “I just read today the online article dated June 25, 2022 titled ‘Fire Prevention is Paramount.’ The very short article mentioned a list of products not to throw away in the garage because they could cause fires. Some products included were aerosol cans, products that contain alcohol (such as drinks and hand sanitizers), lithium batteries, battery buttons (such as those inside greeting cards), drain openers, toilet bowl cleaners.
“It would have been good if the article had included locations where people could dispose of those products.
“I personally would like to know where to recycle, or dispose, of light bulbs that contain mercury. Though not a fire hazard, fluorescent light bulbs, both the long ones and the small spiral ones that replaced incandescent light bulbs, contain mercury. In the past, people were told not to throw them away to keep the mercury out of the landfills. Hardware stores that sold them used to recycle them but in town we’ve been told that they don’t do that anymore.”
Can any of our gracious readers offer a solution?
Comments can be sent to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.
